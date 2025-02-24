"Twin" - Simone Biles on meeting a Goat during her honeymoon with Jonathan Owens

Olympic champion Simone Biles is currently on a long 'honeymoon' vacation with husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens. She recently shared some photos from the trip with her fans on social media.

Ad

During the trip to the wildlife resort in South Africa, Biles happened to spot a goat at an animal farm. Since the gymnast is nicknamed the 'GOAT' in gymnastics, she couldn't help but post a selfie of the same on her Instagram story with a cheeky caption:

"Hey Twin."

However, that was not all. Biles posted some more photographs from the visit to the animal farm, including a collage of photos with goats and pigs. She posted the collage on her Instagram story with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Not sure the farm life is for me."

Screengrabs of Biles' Instagram Stories [Image Source: Simone Biles' Instagram]

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are on their honeymoon trip, nearly two years after their marriage. Biles had indicated the same on her Instagram story a couple of weeks ago when she posted a photo of packed luggage with the caption:

Ad

“Off to our honeymoon. 2 years later."

Simone Biles began dating Jonathan Owens in 2020 after conversing through a dating app. However, it was only in 2022 that the two decided to make their relationship public. A year after the same, Biles and Owens finally married each other in a private ceremony.

Simone Biles on why she chose to go pro over collegiate gymnastics

Simone Biles on why she chose to go pro [Image Source: Getty]

Biles had turned pro in 2015, only a year before attending the Rio Olympics. In her autobiography 'Courage to Soar', the 27-year-old gymnast opened up on why she chose to be a pro instead of opting for collegiate gymnastics. In her words:

Ad

"I played with the idea of turning pro when I was done with college, but I knew the timing wouldn’t work. Sponsors wanted me now, in the run up to the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Turning pro in advance of Rio was the sure thing."

The gymnast further added:

"I’d be twenty-three when the Olympics came back around in 2020. There was no way to know if I’d still be at the top of my game. Gymnastics wasn’t like soccer or swimming or track and field, where athletes could qualify multiple times. Most female gymnasts only go to the Olympics once."

Biles made everyone take notice with her brilliant performance at the Rio Olympics, with four gold medals and a bronze medal. Since then, she never looked back and soon cemented her place as one of the most decorated modern gymnasts of all time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback