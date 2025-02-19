Simone Biles shares 'postcard' moment from South Africa as she enjoys adorable wildlife encounter during honeymoon with Jonathan Owens

Olympic champion Simone Biles took her 'honeymoon trip' two years after her marriage with NFL player with Jonathan Owens. The 27-year-old gymnast continues to share the special moment from her trip to the Bora Bora wildlife resort in South Africa.

During the visit, Biles spotted an elephant and uploaded a few photographs of the same. The American gymnast captioned the Instagram post as:

"Consider this my postcard from South Africa 🇿🇦🩶🐘"

Biles also uploaded multiple moments from the wildlife resort alongside Owens. In a recent Instagram story, the gymnast uploaded the photo of two lions spending quality time, comparing them with the bonding she shares with her sibling Adria. Biles even wrote in the caption of the Instagram story:

'me & adria"

The latter responded by sharing Biles' story on her Instagram profile with crossed-finger and heart emojis.

Simone Biles is not participating in any major tournament for now. However, she confirmed a few months ago that she will continue to participate in international gymnastics as long as she is capable of doing so, which includes the upcoming 2025 World Gymnastics Championships. Biles has also refused to confirm or deny about her participation at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

Simone Biles on spotting giraffes during her honeymoon visit with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles on spotting giraffes during the wildlife honeymoon with husband Jonathan Owens [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles also spotted lions and giraffes during her wildlife resort visit with Jonathan Owens. She posted multiple photos and videos of the same on her Instagram profile.

Biles had already given an indication of the same when she uploaded pics of packed luggage on her Instagram story. She captioned the post as:

“Off to our honeymoon. 2 years later."

When Biles spotted a giraffe, she uploaded a video of the same on her Instagram feed, with the caption:

"Dropped off the plane. Not even here for 5 minutes yet."

Simone Biles had met Jonathan Owens through a dating app in 2020. For the next two years, the two dated each other until 2022, when they formally announced their relationship. A year later, in early 2023, Biles and Owens married each other in a private ceremony. Since then, the two have supported each on various occasions, be it the NFL or the Paris Olympics, where Owens paid a surprise visit to cheer Biles enroute her journey to three Olympic gold medals and a silver, alongside her family.

