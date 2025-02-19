Simone Biles' sister Adria reacts to Olympian's heartwarming "lion siblings" picture from her South African Safari

Simone Biles' sister Adria Biles reacted to her sister referring to them as lion siblings while the former was on a safari in the South African wild reserve. The Olympian and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are vacationing in the wild on their honeymoon.

Biles and Owens have been enjoying their time in the wild, watching animals in their natural habitat, and camping amidst the jungle. The couple is on their honeymoon, two years after getting married. They were mostly in a long-distance marriage due to their careers but have now shifted to their new home in Texas after Owens' 2024/25 NFL season.

After Valentine's Day, the couple flew to their honeymoon destination in South Africa. They shared updates about their wild safari, having encountered several animals from up close.

In a recent Instagram story, Biles spotted two lions spending quality time which reminded her of her sibling, Adria Biles. She wrote:

'me & adria"

The latter shared the story on her Instagram with crossed-finger and heart emojis.

Simone Biles connects her and her sister Adria with lions; Instagram - @adria_biles

Simone Biles and her sister Adria Biles spent the early years of their childhood in foster care until their biological grandparents, Nellie and Ron Biles, adopted them. The sisters have been very close since the beginning, with the younger one even following Simone in her gymnastics footsteps.

Adria competed in elite gymnastics in her tender years but later shifted her focus to dancing. She once reminisced about her and the Olympian's shenanigans as kids when they used to jump off from second-floor railings and land on the couch. Calling her sister 'fearless', she had said:

“My sister has always been fearless. When we were little kids, we'd stand on a railing on the second floor of our house, then jump off onto the couch down below on the first floor. She'd go first, and I'd follow. Nothing scared her.” (People)

Simone Biles' sister praised her when she received Sportsperson of the Year from Sports Illustrated

Simone Biles and family at Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" - (Source: Getty)

Biles won four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning three golds and a silver to become the most decorated US gymnast. She surpassed Shannon Miller with her 11 Olympic medal tally. In honor of her Olympic achievements, Biles received the Sportsperson of the Year honor by the iconic publication, Sports Illustrated.

SI posted a photo of the 30-time World medalist posing in a brown animal print body suit for the cover. Adria Biles, in awe of her sister, shared the post in her Instagram story and wrote:

"Ugh she's so prettyyyyy"

Adria has been a constant supporter of her elder sister in her gymnastics events as well. She was present at the 2024 Paris Olympics and even at the premiere of Simone Biles Rising 2.

