“Are we getting a capybara-shaped gummy???”- Fans react as Haribo teases collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Jennie

The German candy brand Haribo has set the Internet abuzz with a cryptic post hinting at a collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The singer was tagged in a post on Instagram by the brand on March 27.

Fans have been speculating about the prospect of capybara-shaped gummies ever since the post was shared on social media. The Pop star's fondness for capybaras sparked the fans' speculation. One fan reacted to the news on X as follows:

"Are we getting a capybara-shaped gummy???"

Many other fans of BLACKPINK's star were frenzied about the capybara-shaped gummies. Fans took to the original Instagram post of Haribo to express their excitement.

"jennie x haribo???? are they gonna make a capybara gummy bears," another user posted on X.

"I can imagine there would be a capybara gummy," another user said on X.

Fans relayed the same speculations on the Instagram post as well:

Haribo Instagram comments (Image via Instagram/@haribousa)

Since the post didn't divulge many details, some fans theorize other possibilities.

"Maybe we're getting a commercial which could look like this, or maybe its just a JENNIE X HARIBO new flavor collab, or maybe its both!!! Jennie gummy bears does have a nice ring to it!!!," a user posted on X.

As soon as the news of the collaboration surfaced online, users started digging through the web and connecting the dots. A user shared the screenshot of the brand following the pop star on Instagram, along with an old picture of the singer holding a Haribo gummies bag.

"250328 Haribo has started following #JENNIE," user posted on X.

Haribo USA shared the post, indicating that this release will likely be available in America. Many fans have demanded a wider release of this collaboration.

"i do hope the jennie haribo are available worldwide like the harry potter ones and not only in the us," another user commented on X.

Fans across the globe demanded the same. Here are some of the Instagram comments asking for a wider geographical release.

Some other reactions by fans on the Haribo X Jennie collaboration (Image via Instagram/@haribousa)

The exact details are yet to come; meanwhile, fans are speculating their own versions.

Haribo tagged Jennie in the Instagram post featuring a blurred candy pack

The buzz on the Internet started with Haribo's March 27 Instagram post. The brand included a handshake emoji in the caption and tagged the K-pop singer in the post. Moreover, the video features the label's iconic Goldbear vibing on the K-pop star's recent song, like Jennie. Haribo teased fans in the video by blurring a pack in Goldbear's hand. Furthermore, the caption reads:

"We’ve been working on something sweet."

All these cues were enough for the fans to draw some inferences. The majority of fans speculated that a new candy would soon be released.

Why are fans expecting a capybara-shaped gummy?

The singer's love for capybaras is no hidden affair. She previously mentioned her fondness for the animal in a 2020 episode of the Korean variety show Knowing Bros. It was also briefly featured in the Ice Cream music video.

Besides, in the latest song video, which is also used in Haribo's post, the musician seemingly reincarnated as a capybara at the end of the song. All these reasons led the fans to expect capybara-shaped gummies from Haribo as a part of this collaboration.

Neither the brand nor the celebrity has revealed any details so far. It is certain that something is on the horizon; however, it will be intriguing to observe the collaboration between the two.

