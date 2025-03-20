“Nobody laughed”- Netizens react as LIPTON announced that discontinuing the Peach Ice Tea was an early April Fool’s joke

Lipton’s Peach Ice Tea became the center of a social media storm after the brand announced its discontinuation on March 18, 2025, only to backtrack hours later. The company shared an Instagram post, featuring a peach-flavored tea can with angel wings, and announced that the flavor was being phased out.

The news was subsequently posted on X by PopBase, which led to fans reacting with outrage.

Fans flooded PopBase's post with comments such as:

“Nobody laughed.”

While Lipton clarified that the Peach Ice Tea flavor would remain in production, the stunt left many confused. Critics shared their views on social media, calling the prank “unnecessary” and “fishy.”

“The emotional rollercoaster was unnecessary, Lipton,” one tweet read.

“We went through all five stages of grief for NOTHING,” another user joked.

"The whole thing is fishy. It was probably all an advertising scheme to promote Lipton and get people talking. Guess it worked. Why play an April fools joke in March," asked one user.

Many speculated that the stunt was a ploy to gauge demand or promote other flavors.

“They definitely were going to get rid of it but backs tracked because of everyone complaining about online lmao,” one user commented.

"This was definitely a stunt to see if people cared about their peach tea, and since people do now, they're like we will keep it," stated one user.

Others criticized the timing.

“April Fools? We’re in March.. and it’s the 19th...,” tweeted one user.

"There’s literally no such thing as an early April Fool’s joke, please pack it up Lipton…," another said.

A tweet referenced Duolingo’s recent campaign of the death of their mascot, Duo the Owl.

“They went to the Duolingo school of marketing,” commented one user.

Amid the backlash, some fans shifted their focus to humor, and some used the moment to poke fun at other flavors.

“Thank god… now discontinue Lemon flavor instead,” demanded one user.

"They taste like medicine anyways," said one user.

Lipton’s Peach Ice Tea announcement

On March 18, Lipton posted an image of its Peach Ice Tea can with angel wings, with a caption declaring:

“REST IN PEACH.”

The brand stated the flavor was being discontinued, apologizing for “ruining your go-to afternoon chill bev,” and suggesting a future comeback. A hashtag, #RIPeach, and a joke about creating a “support group” accompanied the post.

The announcement lacked clarity about its satirical intent, leading many to believe the Peach Ice Tea was being removed, which prompted comments like:

Netizens react to the discontinuation of the flavor (Image via Instagram/@liptonicetea)

Lipton’s response and unanswered questions

Less than 24 hours later, Lipton reversed course, posting:

“Oops, is it still March? Got my dates mixed up… thought it was April Fools already!”

The brand assured fans the Peach Ice Tea flavor was “here to stay,” and promised surprises for those with “the best reactions.” Lipton’s follow-up posts avoided a direct apology, instead offering rewards to select fans.

Phrases like “Your love for Peach has not gone unnoticed,” and a winking emoji aimed to lighten the mood. Nevertheless, it left some fans unsatisfied and they left comments like:

Fans express their disappointment over the prank pulled by Lipton (Image via Instagram/@liptonicetea)

The brand has not yet addressed complaints about the campaign’s timing or emotional impact, focusing instead on retaining loyalty.

Lipton’s Peach Ice Tea remains on shelves, but the March 18 prank left a lingering sour taste for many. While the brand succeeded in sparking conversation, the backlash underscores the fine line between playful engagement and consumer trust. Fans are advised to verify updates through official channels rather than social media alone.

