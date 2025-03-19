"How do you make somebody's death about you" - Mo’Nique is met with fan backlash for calling out Tyler Perry over his Angie Stone tribute

American comedian and actress Mo’Nique recently criticized actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry for his remarks at the funeral of Angie Stone on March 14. The 57-year-old addressed the matter in an open letter posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, March 18, highlighting what she perceives to be "some unsettling discrepancies" in Perry's treatment of her.

Mo’Nique wrote on Instagram:

"I recently watched your heartfelt speech at Angie Stone’s funeral, where you expressed frustration over her mistreatment by the music industry. It struck me, and my husband Sidney, as poignant, but also made us reflect on some unsettling discrepancies in your actions towards me."

This came after Perry slammed the music industry for mistreating the late singer during an emotional address at her funeral, on March 14. Mo’Nique’s letter was further uploaded on Instagram by the shade room.

Netizens then took to the comment section of the post to react to the situation. One netizen said:

One netizen said that she needed to let it go, while another one said that it wasn’t the right time for the open letter.

Additionally, others also echoed similar sentiments.

Mo’Nique called out Tyler Perry after his speech at Angie Stone's funeral

After witnessing Tyler Perry open up about the alleged injustice Angie Stone faced, the Deliverance actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 18, to discuss “unsettling discrepancies in [Perry’s] actions towards me.”

In the open letter, she continued:

“You expressed anger over Angie’s mistreatment. Yet, you labeled me “difficult to work with,” despite never having worked with me. How can you condemn poor treatment of others when you’ve imposed the same on me?”

She further added:

“You asked, “Where’s the money she’s owed?” Well, where’s my public apology that you promised in 2016? The false narrative you perpetuated helped blackball me, costing me tens of millions.”

“You mentioned being “tired” of us not receiving the benefits we deserve. Yet, you asked me to promote Precious for free, without a contract or compensation, which highlights your double standard.”

Mo’Nique then alleged:

“You said we should be careful in how we treat “children of God.” As a man of faith, where is your responsibility to act with love and truth? You promised me an apology years ago, but it’s yet to come.

Mo’Nique further noted that Perry reportedly condemned Stone's unpaid royalties however, asked her to promote the 2009 movie Precious "for free, without a contract or compensation." This reportedly "highlights your double standard."

The open letter followed entertainment entrepreneur Tyler Perry's remarks at Angie Stone's funeral, in which he criticized the music industry for not paying the singer a fair price during her lifetime. During the same, he said:

“Y’all got to forgive me because I’m angry at the way she was treated. I did not know all the things that she was going through [until] recently.”

According to a video clip that is making the rounds online, Perry stated at the service:

“I did not know all the things that she was going through. Recently, I found out... But to think that this woman was in the business for all of these years—and there's a difference between performing because you want to, and performing because you have to.”

Meanwhile, Perry has not yet replied to Mo'Nique on social media.

