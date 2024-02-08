Mo'Nique net worth: Fortune explored as comedian and actress addresses Hollywood pay disparity issue

Mo'Nique has recently addressed the matter of payment inequality faced by Black actresses in Hollywood while she appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay on February 7, 2024.

Speaking about her own efforts to raise awareness about pay disparity, the comedian and actor praised Taraji P. Henson, calling her a "messenger" for bringing up the issue in December last year in an interview on SiriusXM.

Addressing how her efforts were reportedly ignored, Mo'Nique said,

"It was the messenger. I should just be grateful I got invited to the party. 'You're a big, fat Black woman. How dare you be the one."

The comedian mentioned that people were not happy with the fact that she was taking the names of Oprah Winfrey or Lionsgate. She revealed the reason behind doing the same and said:

"Because they’re the ones that did it. And if I don’t say it out loud, now you see a woman that is swallowing that pain, that is so stressed out."

Mo'Nique described Taraji as a "beautiful spirit" and said that it is not easy for everyone to watch a Black woman take a stand.

“We have a hard time seeing a strong Black woman with her back straight and her chin up and a strong Black man standing by her side. We have a hard time accepting that. But we can accept seeing a Black woman broken."

Also known as Monique Angela Hicks, the 56-year-old is popularly known for her performance as Mary Lee Johnston in the movie, Precious. As per CelebrityNetWorth, she has a net worth of $9 million, which can be attributed, in part, to her acting career.

Mo'Nique's net-worth explored in detail

Mo'Niquе's acting and comedy skills have been praised by the audience since she appeared in a starring role as Nikki Parker in The Parkers. The 56-year-old began her career in comedy by performing at various clubs. However, before her career in the entertainment industry, she was employed at a telecommunications company as a customer service representative.

In 2000, she made her film debut with 3 Strikes, which had Brian Hooks in the lead role. This was followed by her playing a significant role in Tony Scott's thriller Domino, co-starring Keira Knightley and Mickey Rourke.

Over the years, Mo'Nique has hosted various TV shows such as Girlfriends, Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School, and Love & Hip Hop: New York. Her filmography includes some television films, such as Bessie and Good Fences.

Mo'Nique has also voiced Boonnetta Proud in an episode of The Proud Family and Aunt Moo in Rugrats. Furthermore, she has portrayed minor roles in TV shows such as The Bernie Mac Show, Ugly Betty, and Black Mafia Family. She also started a residency show at the SLS Las Vegas titled Mo'Nique Does Vegas. The project made it possible for her to enter a new market.

The stand-up comedian rented a house in Roswell, Georgia, for $22,000 a month. However, she was accused by the landlords of breaking the terms of her agreement. They subsequently filed a lawsuit against her in 2011. However, Mo'Nique countersued them, claiming that the house smelled like dog feces and urine. The lawsuits were finally settled in 2012.

