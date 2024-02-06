Duff Goldman net worth: Fortune explored as renowned pastry chef is involved in car accident

Pastry chef Duff Goldman recently met with an accident that left him with some injuries. In an Instagram post on February 4, 2024, Goldman revealed the entire incident from the beginning until the end. His post also featured a photo of his hand covered with a bandage. He began by writing:

"On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags."

Duff Goldman revealed that a drunk driver came on his way when he was on a "windy country road." He said that he had been injured in the hand and that he was lucky to have had the opportunity to celebrate his daughter's birthday. He continued by requesting everyone to stay safe and wrote:

"I'm fine, but it's gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine this is no joke. There's no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse."

He ended the post by advising people to avoid drinking in case they are driving. The post's comments section was flooded with best wishes from Goldman's followers, who were praying for his quick recovery.

Goldman has been featured in cooking shows such as Iron Chef America and Spring Baking Championships, and his net worth is $5 million, as per celebrity net worth.

Duff Goldman has accumulated a lot of wealth from his work at different restaurants

Celebrity net worth states that Duff Goldman developed an interest in the kitchen at a very young age. He was reportedly cutting a pumpkin once and was almost about to cut off one of his fingers. His great-grandmother was also a baker and weaver and a resident of Ukraine.

Goldman purchased a house at Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles in 2011 and started loving the city in a brief period. According to the Los Angeles Register, he once said in an interview:

"I've realized there's deep community here. It's been a blast and we've been doing some cool stuff. We filmed a Katy Perry video in Cakemix."

He has been employed at various restaurants throughout his career. He was an employee at the Charleston restaurant in Baltimore and later joined the Vail Cascade Hotel. He also launched Charm City Cakes in 2000 and prepared cakes for popular faces from the entertainment industry, including Roger Moore.

Duff Goldman is the author of multiple cookbooks, such as Super Good Baking for Kids. The rest of his earnings are a result of his work on television. He has appeared on cooking shows like Worst Bakers in America, Ryan's Mystery Playdate, Summer Baking Championship, and more.

Duff Goldman reveals more about his accident

The pastry chef mentioned the general details of his accident in the latest Instagram post. However, in an interview with People magazine, he said that the other vehicle was approaching him quickly, and it crashed.

He addressed the aftermath and said:

"I was doing the systems check, making sure everything was where it was supposed to be, and I see there's blood all the way down my hand, but nothing else. I was just like, 'Thank God, thank God.' Even as I was sitting there dealing with it, I was like, 'I'm still here.'"

He added that he also ensured that the driver from the other car was safe, as the man was stumbling as he came out of the car. Duff went close to the man and realized that he was drunk.