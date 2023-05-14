Summer Baking Championship: Meet the host and judges of Food Network spin-off series

Summer Baking Championship, Baking Championship’s upcoming spin-off series is set to premiere on Monday, May 15.

During the upcoming series, the challenges will be summer themed to celebrate the season and will finish off the competition with a 4th of July cake that the contestants will have to make.

Food Network’s press release reads:

"On the newest addition of the fan-favorite Baking Championship franchise, ten talented bakers from around the country tackle unique summer-themed baking challenges featuring the flavors, ingredients, and celebrations of the season for a chance to take home a $25,000 grand prize."

Set to serve as host of the series is Jesse Palmer while Duff Goldman, Carla Hall, and Damaris Phillips appear as judges of the series.

Tune in on Monday, May 15, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Summer Baking Championship.

Jesse Palmer, Duff Goldman, Carla Hall, and Damaris Phillips set to star in Summer Baking Championship

During Summer Baking Championship, the newest spin-off of the Baking Championship, the contestants must do their best to stay on course and impress the judges in the process.

Their desserts should scream Summer as they make doughnuts, cake, ice cream sandwiches, s’mores, cobblers, cream pies, and more.

Jesse Palmer

Set to appear in Summer Baking Championship as host is BiP’s, Jesse Palmer. He is a sports analyst and former athlete who is also a television personality and host.

He was born in Toronto, Canada, and went to the University of Florida-Gainesville on a football scholarship. The host earned dual degrees in political science and marketing during his time at the university.

Before his time on television, he was signed by the New York Giants, followed by his time with the San Francisco 49ers, and then Montreal Alouettes in 2006.

Before being the host of The Bachelor, he was the main cast member of the show during season 5 which aired in 2004.

Duff Goldman

The American pastry chef and television personality was born in Detroit, Michigan, and is currently 49 years old. Duff Goldman was a student at Sandwich High School in Massachusetts before he started working in a Charleston restaurant in Baltimore. He then attended the Culinary Institute of America after which, he worked with chefs at French Laundry and the Vail Cascade Hotel.

He opened his Charm City Cakes in 2000 and has appeared on several Food Network shows such as Ace of Cakes, Baking Championship, and more.

Carla Hall

The chef and television personality was born and raised in Nashville, Tennesse, and attended Howard University where she earned a degree in accounting. She previously worked as a certified public accountant and a fashion model in the 1980s before she turned to the culinary world. She started her culinary career with the Lunch Bunch, a delivery service before she attended L’Academie de Cuisine in Maryland.

She appeared on Top Chef season 5, followed by her time on Top Chef: All-Stars, and became known for her catchphrase "Hootie Hoo."

Damaris Phillips

The Lousiville native and celebrity chef is a graduate of Jefferson Community and Technical College and has a degree in culinary arts. It is also where she currently works as a teacher. She previously worked in various restaurants before returning to the institution.

Her Food Network bio reads:

"One of five kids, Damaris learned to cook at an early age and was responsible for cooking one night a week for her large family. Damaris uses her wit and her traditional Southern cuisine to pack a one-two punch in the kitchen."

