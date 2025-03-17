Red Bull debuts new Grapefruit & Blossom Flavor: All you need to know

Red Bull, a renowned energy drink brand, delivers an innovative flavor lineup. With their latest launch, Grapefruit & Blossom, energy drink lovers are filled with anticipation for the new flavor.

Officially launched on March 3, 2025, this bright flavor combination is a refreshing take on the traditional energy drink. Both the existing fans of Red Bull and new consumers might find this flavor exciting, so here's everything one needs to know regarding the launch.

Red Bull's new launch: Grapefruit & Blossom

A new addition to the diverse spring season, this launch makes it an ideal time for loyal customers to experience new delights. This release adds to the challenge of keeping up with the latest market trends.

While this refreshing drink is already available in select locations, the brand has further plans to expand to other locations in the following months. There has already been a lot of buzz surrounding this new addition.

Availability: Where to find the Grapefruit & Blossom flavor

Following the launch in March 2025, this new flavor will gradually increase its reach with time. The drink is rolled out across North America, Europe, and other selected markets.

In addition to the offline retail stores, the Grapefruit & Blossom flavor is available through online retailers and e-commerce websites like Amazon, Walmart, and the brand's official website.

Flavor profile: A combination of citrus and floral

The blend of flavors makes the Grapefruit & Blossom stand out from the product lineup. The drink projects zesty, citrus notes of grapefruit along with the floral notes, creating a layered experience.

The blossom component brings a subtle sweetness that balances the sharpness of the grapefruit.

The signature Red Bull formula

In this new Red Bull drink, customers can expect the same core brand attributes, as the energy-boosting formula is still preserved. Caffeine, taurine, vitamin B, and sugar, as always, are present in each can. This combination ensures the much-needed energy boost for individuals during a busy day.

Caffeine is a naturally derived ingredient that helps concentration, and each 250 ml of the drink has 75 mg of caffeine. Packaged in a dusty lilac can, the Grapefruit & Blossom variant is available in two sizes, 8.4 fl oz (250 ml) and 12 fl oz (355 ml).

The 8.4 fl oz cans are typically priced at $2-$3, and the 12 fl oz for $3-$4. Consumers are suggested to check with the local retailers for exact pricing.

Target audience

From energy beverage enthusiasts eager to step beyond the classic range to people desiring a light yet refreshing energy drink, the Grapefruit & Blossom flavor might cater to a wide audience.

The brand appears to have a deep bond with their fans, particularly those having a strong, active lifestyle. Furthermore, this flavor will most likely appeal to newer and trendy consumers who might be keeping up with the spring season launches.

Red Bull's Grapefruit & Blossom flavor adds a fresh take to the energy drink market. With its official launch on March 3, 2025, this new addition to the Red Bull family is a combination of citrus and floral elements.

Available in selected markets and online retail platforms, the Grapefruit & Blossom drink will become more widely available in the coming months. For those who enjoy a blend of bold and delicate, this newest addition might be worth a try.

