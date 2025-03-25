Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies announced to be the official gummy of March Madness 2025: All you need to know

Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, the oversized candy collaboration between The Hershey Company and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, have been named the Official Gummy of March Madness 2025. Announced on March 24, the partnership integrates the gummies into Hershey’s existing NCAA sponsorship, which includes brands like Reese’s and Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels. The gummies will be promoted throughout the tournament.

Ad

During the Final Four weekend in San Antonio, fans can sample the product and participate in interactive experiences. The collaboration also highlights a charitable initiative with Operation Homefront, supporting military families. Shaq-A-Licious Gummies, launched in 2024, come in two varieties, both available across the U.S. and Canada.

Details of the Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies partnership

Ad

The Hershey Company’s multi-year NCAA partnership expands with Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies becoming the tournament’s official gummy. This marks the first time the product, co-created by Shaquille O’Neal, is featured in a major sports event. The gummies will be promoted across CBS Sports and Warner Bros.

Discovery Sports broadcasts aligning with Hershey’s strategy to enhance fan engagement through snacks. Dan Mohnshine, Hershey’s VP of U.S. CMG Marketing, stated in a press release on March 24, 2025, that:

Ad

"The NCAA® DI Men's Basketball Tournament is full of fun and energy, that aligns perfectly with the Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies brand. With Shaq-A-Licious joining our other Hershey's brands as NCAA partners, we're ready to score big sweet and salty game day moments."

Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies at the Final Four

During the Reese’s College All-Star Game on April 4, attendees in San Antonio can sample Shaq-A-Licious Gummies and participate in on-court activities. The event, airing live on CBS Sports Network, includes giveaways and interactive breaks.

Ad

Additionally, Hershey and Operation Homefront will host a community initiative supporting military families, reflecting O’Neal’s personal connection as a member of a military family.

Product specs and availability

Ad

Shaq-A-Licious Gummies come in two lines:

Originals: Peach, berry punch, and orange flavors shaped like Shaq’s face.

Sours: Green watermelon, pineapple, and mixed berry flavors inspired by his nicknames. They're shaped like a cactus, shamrock, etc.

Sold in the U.S. and Canada, the gummies are available at retailers nationwide. Hershey’s website and Shaq-A-Licious’ social media channels (@shaqalicious_official on Instagram and TikTok) provide store locators and updates.

Limited-time events, like the April 4 sampling, provide exclusive access during March Madness.

Ad

Charitable collaboration with Operation Homefront

Ad

Hershey’s partnership with Operation Homefront during March Madness underscores Shaq’s philanthropic focus. The nonprofit, which aids military families, will benefit from Hershey’s initiatives in San Antonio, where O’Neal once lived on a local base. This effort aligns with his foundation’s work, including programs like Shaq-a-Claus and Shaq-to-School.

Hershey’s broader NCAA sponsorship

Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies join Hershey’s roster of NCAA-associated brands, such as Reese’s, which sponsors the Reese’s Final Four Friday® event. The company’s emphasis on “sweet and salty game day moments” aims to cater to diverse snacking preferences during the tournament.

Ad

Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies’ role as the Official Gummy of March Madness 2025 highlights Hershey’s fusion of sports, snacking, and social impact. With availability nationwide and activations during key tournament moments, the partnership reinforces both brands’ reach in pop culture and community initiatives.

For event details or product info, visit Shaqalicious.com or follow the brand’s social channels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback