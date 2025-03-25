Talenti partners with Chef Dominique Ansel to create a first-of-its-kind dessert experience: All you need to know

Talenti has teamed up with award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel to launch The Dipped Whisk, a limited-edition dessert celebrating the brand’s new Layers Bakery Collection gelato line. Available exclusively at Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City from March 28–30, 2025, The Dipped Whisk features layers of Madagascan Vanilla Bean Gelato, espresso fudge sauce, and cookie pieces, served atop a golden whisk.

The collaboration also marks Ansel’s new role as Talenti’s first-ever Chef Ambassador, where he’ll influence future flavors and recipes. The Layers Bakery Collection—available nationwide—includes three new gelato flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Batter, Italian Tiramisu, and Snickerdoodle Cookie. Talenti will also host a #TalentiFirstTaste giveaway from March 31–April 14, offering fans a chance to win a year’s supply of gelato.

Details about Dominique Ansel's Dipped Whisk

Talenti’s bakery-inspired gelato gets a chef’s touch (Image via Talenti)

The Dipped Whisk is a handheld dessert constructed on a reusable golden whisk, inspired by the nostalgia of licking batter from kitchen utensils. It layers Madagascan Vanilla Bean Gelato, espresso fudge sauce, and crunchy shortbread, chocolate, and snickerdoodle cookie pieces.

The dessert is dipped in vanilla Chantilly and served in a vanilla wafer cone. Only 100 units will be available daily at Dominique Ansel Bakery (189 Spring Street, NYC) from 8 a.m. on March 28–30, free on a first-come basis.

The new Talenti Layers Bakery collection

The Bakery Collection includes choco chip cookie batter, Italian tiramisu & Snickerdoodle cookie (Image via Talenti)

The Bakery Collection features three gelato flavors designed to mimic baked goods:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Batter: Combines edible cookie dough and chocolate chips. Italian Tiramisu: Layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone gelato. Snickerdoodle Cookie: Blends cinnamon-sugar cookie pieces with vanilla gelato.

U.S. Head of Marketing Operations at Unilever, Bentley King, said in the press release (via PR Newswire):

"The new Talenti Bakery Collection transforms the flavors of baked desserts into indulgent frozen experiences using the unique Layers technology from Talenti, and there's no better partner than Chef Dominique Ansel to help bring it to life."

These products are part of Talenti’s “Layers” line, which emphasizes textured, multi-component desserts. The collection is sold in grocery stores nationwide, separate from the NYC-exclusive Dipped Whisk.

Dominique Ansel’s role as Chef Ambassador

As Talenti’s inaugural Chef Ambassador, Ansel will collaborate on future flavors and recipes. He described the partnership as an alignment of creativity and innovation, citing Talenti’s focus on authentic flavors. He said in the press release on March 24, 2025:

"I'm so excited to partner with Talenti to celebrate the launch of their new Layers Bakery Collection. I am so impressed by Talenti's dedication to quality and authenticity in flavor, and more importantly, their passion for creativity and innovation."

He continued:

"When they challenged me to develop a dessert inspired by the Bakery Collection, I wanted to create a new and unique way to experience gelato. I was inspired by the nostalgia people have for licking cookie batter or cream from a whisk while baking, so we constructed the dessert on top of a whisk."

Chef Dominique Ansel's prior creations, like the Cronut and Cookie Shot, emphasize experimental desserts, making him a strategic fit for Talenti’s layered gelato approach.

The #TalentiFirstTaste giveaway

From March 31–April 14, fans can enter to win a year’s supply of Talenti gelato by:

Posting a TikTok video tasting the Bakery Collection by using #TalentiFirstTaste and #sweepstakes and tagging @talentigelato in the video's caption@talentigelato. (public accounts can enter)

Liking Talenti’s Instagram giveaway post, tagging a friend, and following @Talenti.

Winners receive 52 product coupons. The contest is open to U.S. residents 18+, with mail-in entries permitted.

Where to find the bakery collection

The Layers Bakery Collection is sold in Talenti’s signature recyclable containers at major grocery retailers. The Dipped Whisk, however, is only available at Dominique Ansel Bakery during its three-day NYC pop-up. Talenti’s website provides a store locator for the Bakery Collection.

Talenti’s collaboration with Chef Dominique Ansel highlights its push to blend artisanal pastry techniques with accessible frozen desserts. Fans outside NYC can participate in the giveaway or purchase the new flavors at local retailers. For updates, follow Talenti’s social media or visit their website.

