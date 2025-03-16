Little Sesame launches 2 new hummus flavors: All you need to know

The DC-based hummus brand, Little Sesame, has expanded its product lineup with the introduction of two new flavors, the Green Goddess and the Golden Garlic. The brand unveiled these new flavors on its March 4 Instagram post, and on March 11, it issued an official press release for this launch.

Ad

The Green Goddess flavor is available as a seasonal rotational offering at Whole Foods retail stores across the U.S., whereas the Golden Garlic hummus is currently available at select Whole Foods stores in the Mid-Atlantic. The new Little Sesame hummus packs are also available in the 'Build Your Bundle' section of the official website. The minimum order value of a bundle is $35.

The new hummus flavors expand Little Sesame's flavor count to 10

Ad

Founded in 2016 by two former fine dining chefs, Little Sesame has established itself as a known name in the packed hummus business. The label offers 10 kinds of flavored hummus, including the two newly launched variants. The label takes pride in its "organic made" offerings and makes the following claims about its products:

"Little Sesame is proudly made with American organic chickpeas that are 100% regeneratively grown exclusively for the brand by farmers in Montana and across the North West. Little Sesame is certified USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, and uses fresh-squeezed lemon juice as its only preservative."

Ad

Now, the label has expanded its portfolio with Green Goddess and the Golden Garlic packed hummus. On their release, the co-founder of the brand, Nick Wiseman, stated:

"Ronen and my favorite days are in the test kitchen. We've been dreaming up these new flavors for the past year to bring new energy and big flavors to the shelf."

Wiseman further added:

Ad

"Our Green Goddess and Golden Garlic hummus deliver vibrant, versatile options that elevate everyday meals while showcasing our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what hummus can be."

The flavor and other details of Little Sesame's new offerings

Ad

1) Green Goddess Hummus

This hummus pack is a flavorful twist on the brand's classic hummus offering. It is made with tarragon, parsley, and mint, and offers bright herbal notes. This variant can be paired with with different salads or can be used as a veggie dip. It is currently available in the aisles of Whole Foods stores as a seasonal offering.

2) Golden Garlic Hummus

This golden-colored hummus spread offers a balanced flavor. The puree is prepared by blending classic hummus with roasted garlic and an addition of date molasses. The dip is available at the Whole Foods retail stores located in DC, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

Ad

Apart from Whole Foods, these hummus spreads are available on the brand's official website, where one can try them from the 'Build Your Bundle' section. Like other hummus packs in the bundle, these also come for $6 and contain approximately 240g of hummus. Apart from hummus, customers can also add pita to this bundle.

One can order the bundle as a one-time purchase as well as on a monthly and bimonthly subscription model. The minimum order value for this bundle is $35, and orders above $60 are eligible for free delivery.

Ad

In addition to these packed Mediterranean delicacies, hummus lovers can experience freshly spun hummus at Little Sesame's flagship restaurant in Washington, DC. From pita sandwiches to hummus bowls, this restaurant offers a wide range of hummus-centric dishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback