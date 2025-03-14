Silver Spring Foods debuts new Signature Sauce Line: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Silver Spring Foods, known for their horseradish and specialty sauces, has launched a new signature sauce line. The label has released four new sauce flavors, which are based on "consumer insights and emerging flavor trends."

The brand has been posting informing about these new upcoming flavors for weeks now, on its Instagram handle. However, an official press release about their release came on March 11 revealing that the four new flavors are Honey Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Parmesan Aioli, Horseradish Bistro Aioli, and Hot Honey Chili Sauce.

The signature sauce line is available in 13 oz bottles at multiple retail stores, including Big Y, Festival Foods, Tony's Fresh Market, etc. Customers can also order these sauces from instacart. The brand does not specify price details, hence one needs to check their nearby store for exact pricing.

Silver Spring Foods' Signature Sauce Line is crafted keeping consumer insights in mind

The condiment specialists, Silver Spring Foods, made these four new sauces based on taste preference data. The label took the help of the AI platform Tastewise to unravel the palate preferences of the people.

The press release includes the reasoning behind the creation of this signature line, which the brand explained with the following words:

"As consumer preferences shift toward bold, dynamic flavors, research revealed that over 70% of consumers gravitate toward sweet flavor profiles followed by spicy, leading to the creation of Hot Honey Chili Sauce and Honey Chipotle Aioli."

They further added,

"Garlic also emerged as a top choice, with more than 70% of respondents favoring garlic and herb aioli, reinforcing the need for Garlic Parmesan Aioli. Additionally, with nearly one-third (31%) of consumers preferring a tangy, creamy burger sauce, Horseradish Bistro Aioli was developed to meet this growing demand."

Based on this data, the brand wanted to offer some bold and sharp flavors. To convert people's demand into a product, the brand took the help of its Zing experts. These experts are the people responsible for the evaluation and innovation of the company's sauces. On the launch of the new lineup, the food technologist at the company and co-creator of the new sauce line, Samantha Bibbs, said:

"Crafted by our Zing Masters™, this lineup honors our heritage while also leaning into today's trends."

Flavors of the new signature sauce line by Silver Spring Foods

The gluten-free signature sauce line by Silver Spring Foods includes:

Garlic Parmesan Aioli: This offers the classic taste of parmesan and garlic aioli. The sauce is the mildest on the heat meter, making it ideal for pairing with fries, grilled chicken, or spreading on sandwiches. Horseradish Bistro Aioli: This one is a mildly hot, creamy, and zesty condiment. This aioli offers a punch of horseradish with the sweet crunch of dill pickle. Horseradish Bistro Aioli is great for pairing with roast beef, burgers, smoked salmon, etc. Honey Chipotle Aioli: This aioli is a creamy mixture of chipotle peppers and honey. The sauce is medium hot and goes well with fish tacos, chicken sandwiches, and wraps. Hot Honey Chili Sauce: Ideal for drizzling over pizza or chicken wings, this hot sauce is a mix of sweet honey and chili flakes. On the heat meter, this one is the hottest among all.

Interested buyers can go through the detailed ingredients list of these sauces on the official website of Silver Spring Foods. Moreover, food enthusiasts can explore the recipes inspired by these sauces on the brand's website.

