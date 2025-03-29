5 best Starbucks Refreshers 

First introduced in 2012, Starbucks Refreshers are a reason for many customers to make their way to Starbucks. Loaded with fruity flavors and real diced fruits, these are mild caffeine beverages. The coffee giant brought a coconut milk version of this icy beverage in 2015. Some other iterations follow suit in the coming years.

Some Starbucks Refreshers have become permanent, while others appear as seasonal offerings, and some have been discontinued. With so many selections on the table, along with several modification options, it can be tricky to pick the right drink. Here are the top five Starbucks Refreshers for beverage lovers.

Disclaimer: The refreshers listed below are based on the writer's opinion, and those who feel differently can share their favorites in the comments.

From coconut-based to Lemonade variants, here are the five best Starbucks Refreshers

1) Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher

This drink is one of the most ordered Lemonade Refreshers from the brand. The drink combines a sweet strawberry-açaí base with green coffee flavor, as well as vegetable and fruit juices, among other ingredients. The mixture is served in a cup loaded with ice and is further topped with lemonade and freeze-dried strawberries.

A 140-calorie grande cup of this Starbucks Refresher offers 45 to 55 mg of caffeine. Moreover, customers can get the option to choose the type of sweetener, add syrup and powder flavors, and top up the drink with more fruits and juices.

2) Mango Dragon fruit Refresher

Mango Dragon fruit Refresher (Image via Starbucks)

This Starbucks drink is a blend of mango dragon fruit base, which is made of water, sugar, and juice concentrate, natural flavors, green coffee flavors, citric acid, and a stevia sweetener.

Freeze-dried dragon fruit pieces and ice complete the drink. A 16-oz serving of this drink is packed with 90 calories and offers a 45-55 mg caffeine boost. With customization options, this drink is available in all four cup sizes.

3) Pink Drink

In 2017, the drink garnered significant social media attention. This Refresher remains one of the most popular options among coconut milk-based refreshers. The Pink Drink is a concoction of strawberry and açaí base.

This base is swirled in coconut milk and coconut cream. The drink also contains gellan gum, xanthan gum, guar gum, corn dextrin, and vitamin A palmitate. Freeze-dried strawberries are further topped to complete the drink.

4) Blackberry Sage Lemonade

Blackberry Sage Lemonade Refresher (Image via Starbucks)

The lemonade refresher is a fusion of ice, blackberry sage refresher, and lemonade. The drink also incorporates freeze-dried blackberries and a blend of blackberries, coconut oil, and sage powder. With various fruit and juice add-ins available, customers can also choose the intensity of sweetness and lemonade. This Starbucks Refresher can be enjoyed in tall, grande, venti, and trenta cups.

5) Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade

In 2023, Starbucks unveiled the frozen lemonade refreshers range and this one is one of the most liked options offered by the label. The Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade contains the same flavor notes as its iced lemonade variant. In addition to that, it comes with strawberry puree sauce for a thick texture and a juicier flavor.

The tropical-flavored drink also contains real diced pineapple. Starbucks defines this drink in the following words:

"Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® beverage looks like sunset in a cup, with tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit blended with real diced pineapple and lemonade."

Apart from these five options, there are more options available in the Starbucks Refreshers lineup. Beverage lovers also get the option to try coconut milk, lemonade, or a frozen version of many flavors. Interested people can visit the brand's nearby outlet to check for new seasonal or test market additions. Fans can expect more additions in the upcoming summer.

