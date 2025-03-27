7-Eleven introduces new Southland Reserve Cold Brew Tea Lineup: All you need to know about the latest launch

On March 25, 2025, the convenience retail giant, 7-Eleven, unveiled a new private label drink, named Southland Reserve, to honor its heritage. The brand collaborated with AriZona Beverages to introduce a cold brew tea lineup under the Southland Reserve name. The new Southland Reserve Cold Brew Tea range includes Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Peach Tea, and Lemon Tea flavors.

The brand announced this new lineup through an official press release. The beverage is available in 16-ounce bottles at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores across the U.S. While the brand did not disclose pricing in the release, similar 16-ounce bottles of the same flavored tea are sold by AriZona Beverages at $24.99 for a 12-pack.

7-Eleven's Southland Reserve Cold Brew Tea is made using gravity-based filtration and cold steeping

The company opened its first store in 1927 as Southland Ice Company, under Southland Corporation and after expansion, the stores' names were later changed to 7-Eleven in 1946. It is considered to be the world's first convenience store. To honor this name and its history, the company has now introduced a new private label drink named Southland Reserve.

The bottles of this new collaborative cold brew tea feature the image of the brand's stores functioning in the 1950s. As per the press release, the visual graphic on the packaging reflects the company's long journey and its legacy. On the launch, the VP of the company, Nikki Boyers, stated:

"This launch of Southland Reserve Cold Brew tea celebrates the legacy of 7-Eleven and the loyal customers who have made us who we are today. With this lineup, we're bringing together the best of the past and the present, delivering a drink that is both nostalgic and refreshingly new."

The brand has rolled out the cold brew tea range in collaboration with AriZona Beverages, a brand already selling ready-to-drink iced teas. As per the press release, Don Vultaggio, the Chairman and Founder of AriZona Beverages, stated:

"At AriZona, we've always been passionate about bringing high-quality, great-tasting beverages to our customers. Working with 7-Eleven to create Southland Reserve Cold Brew tea was a natural fit. By combining our expertise in cold brewing with 7-Eleven's deep-rooted legacy, we've crafted a refreshing and flavorful tea that we know customers will love."

As mentioned above, the Southland Reserve Cold Brew teas are available in Sweet, Unsweet, Peach, and Lemon flavors. The press release mentions the preparation of these refreshing drinks using gravity-based filtration and cold steeping.

According to the company's website, these processes allow the flavor of tea to infuse deeply without the bitterness. Moreover, the brew is made with a blend of black and green tea leaves, sourced from Argentina, Indonesia, and Kenya.

More about 7-Eleven

With a long history of almost a century, the brand has evolved into the world's largest convenience store chain. Today, the company has over 13000 stores only in the US and Canada. The label is known for its value-for-money quick bites like sandwiches, salads, etc. The brand has also established some of the iconic products or sublabels, like Slurpee, Big Bite, and Big Gulp.

Beverage lovers can try this new drink from their nearby stores. So far, the brand has not listed the drinks for online delivery, but it is expected that they will soon hit the website of the convenience store.

