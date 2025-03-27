Pizza Hut brings back Cheesy Bites Pizza and introduces 3 new dipping sauces: All you need to know

As the official NCAA championship sponsor, Pizza Hut is embracing March Madness with a new ad campaign featuring Peter Zahut, a fictional character symbolizing delivery excitement. This follows the launch of its AI companion, Hutty.

In addition to the campaign, the label is treating fans with the reintroduction of its beloved Cheesy Bites Pizza and the introduction of three new ranch dips, including the Ranch Lover's Flight.

On March 26, the brand announced these offerings through an official press release. The new offerings are available for purchase at the stores and online. The Cheesy Bites pizza with the Ranch Lover’s Flight starts at $13.99.

Pizza Hut Cheesy Bites Pizza returns after six years on this NCCA Sweet 16

Pizza Hut inked a multi-year sponsorship deal with the NCCA in 2016, and since then, the brand has treated sports and pizza fans during the season. This year is no different; from TV spots to fan-favorite treats, the label has already planned it all.

On March 19, the pizza label introduced an AI companion, Hutty, who offers real-time game reactions, insights, and exclusive rewards during the NCAA tournament. Now, after a week, the company has unveiled a new TV spot and campaign featuring a fictional character, "Peter Zahut," delivering the fan-favorite cheese bites pizza and the new ranch lover's flight.

On the launch of the campaign and food offerings, the chief marketing officer of the company, Melissa Friebe, said:

"This campaign is about more than just shining a spotlight on our great pizza; it's about spotlighting the good times and big and small moments of joy that come with adding pizza to any occasion."

The statement continues,

"Just like our campaign, our latest culinary innovations are equally as fun. As we launch Cheesy Bites Pizza and the Ranch Lover's Flight, it's more than great pizza and dip. It's about letting basketball and pizza fans dip, dunk, and have fun with our iconic Original Stuffed Crust® and bold flavors."

Details about Pizza Hut's Cheesy Bites Pizza and Ranch Lover’s Flight

The cheesy bites pizza made its debut in 2006, and now it is coming back after six years. Unlike the normal pizza crust, this much-awaited pizza has 28 cheese-filled bites placed around the crust. The brand's signature parmesan-oregano Hut Dust seasoning further tops these cheesy bites. One gets to choose from 21 toppings and sauce choices.

Apart from this retro release, Pizza Hut has introduced the Ranch Lover's Flight, which is a combo of the following three dips:

Chipotle Ranch —Among the three, this dip offers a spicy and smoky flavor.

—Among the three, this dip offers a spicy and smoky flavor. Ultimate Ranch —Made with buttermilk, this one offers a creamy and rich taste.

—Made with buttermilk, this one offers a creamy and rich taste. Pepperoni Ranch—This ranch is made with the spices and herbs used for preparing pepperoni.

About these limited-time dip trios, Rachel Antalek, the head of food innovation at the company, said:

"As we bring back Cheesy Bites Pizza, we wanted to take the dipping experience even further. The Ranch Lover's Flight gives customers three unique ways to enjoy their pizza, making this the ultimate dip-and-dunk experience just in time for March Madness."

Basketball and pizza fans can enjoy the complete combo while celebrating March Madness. The prices of Pizza Hut's Cheesy Bites Pizza and the Ranch Lover’s Flight mentioned above may vary at different locations.

