Ruffles’ new Greek-Style Ranch chips: Availability and item details explored

Ruffles, the potato chips brand, has recently announced the launch of its newest addition, Greek-style Ranch chips. Known for their ridged texture and unique flavors, Ruffle's latest release is a fun take on their classic ranch, along with savory Mediterranean-inspired ingredients.

Individuals who are fans of ranch and flavors of Mediterranean cuisine might enjoy this addition by the brand. Introduced in March 2025, these chips have been spotted exclusively at select Costco locations.

Ruffles' Greek Style Ranch chips: flavor profile

The Greek Style Ranch chips stand out as an exciting flavor option within their product range due to their ranch base, which pairs creamy tang with Greek-inspired spices.

The chips combine creamy ranch dressing with garlic and lemon alongside parmesan cheese together with light touches of oregano and dill seasoning. A distinctive ridged texture gives this flavor extra indulgence by providing a delicious crunch.

Launch date and availability

The brand officially launched its ranch-flavored chips in March 2025 with limited availability at participating Costco locations.

Although the future availability at major retailers is unclear, this flavor remains a Costco exclusive as of now. Ruffles has launched a series of limited-time flavors in the past, this flavor might just be here for the time being, especially if it remains a Costco-exclusive item.

About the brand

Ruffles' past collab with NBA All-Star Anthony Davis for the Lime & Jalapeno flavor (Image via Getty)

Ruffles has been in the snack industry for over 75 years. In 1948, Bernhardt Stahmer created the chips company and launched the ridged potato chip product to consumers.

The special texture of these chips provided them with a distinct appearance while allowing them to serve as outstanding dipping tools because they could keep more flavor and sauce than flat alternatives.

Since 1948, the company behind the chips has successfully launched many new flavors into the market, including Cheddar & Sour Cream, All Dressed, and Sour Cream & Onion, and exclusive regional and limited-edition offerings.

The brand has also collaborated with celebrities and athletes in the past, making it a pop-culture favorite among snack enthusiasts. With the release of Greek-Style Ranch, the brand continues its tradition by offering an exciting new twist on a fan-favorite flavor.

Ruffles' Greek-Style Ranch chips unite creamy ranch taste with traditional Mediterranean elements, including garlic and lemon, as well as notes of Parmesan cheese.

This flavor combination delivers herby yet savory notes that distinguish it from typical ranch-flavored snacks. The Ruffles chips currently exist at Costco stores, but it remains unknown if they will reach additional retailers.

For snack enthusiasts looking for a new and exciting chip flavor, the Greek-style ranch chips might just be worth a try. Whether one enjoys them on their own, with a dip, or as part of a snack spread, these chips might be a delight to both ranch and Mediterranean cuisine admirers.

