Boursin introduces new cheese crumbles: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

The popular French cheese maker, Boursin, has released a new offering called cheese crumbles. The brand has introduced a new product after a four-year hiatus and its last new offering was Cheese Bites, unveiled in 2021. Now, the brand has presented crumbles, ready-to-mix cheese pieces, in two of its iconic flavors.

This new innovation comes in Caramelized Onion & Herbs and Garlic & Fine Herbs flavors packed in resealable 4 oz. tubs. Cheese lovers can grab these crumbles from a selection of retailers like Albertsons, Hannaford, Sprouts, and Publix for $5.99. These two variants will soon hit other retailers.

With cheese crumbles, Boursin expands its product portfolio after four years

Tracing its roots back to 1957, the brand got its first recognition in 1963, when its Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese became a household name. Since then, the brand has expanded in 35 countries, specializing in cheese offerings. The label keeps a minimal approach and does not clutter its portfolio by introducing new iterations now and then.

However, this time, after four years, the brand has brought new cheesy toppings for its fans in the form of crumbles. The label has posted about this on its Instagram handle along with releasing an official press release on March 11, 2025. Director of the company, Katie Herrmann, said:

"Whether entertaining for a large group or cooking for one, Boursin Crumbles will empower people to effortlessly elevate their meals—bringing the distinct flavor and texture of Boursin to any recipe with a simple sprinkle."

Flavors and other details about newly introduced cheese crumbles

Salads made with these cheese crumbles (Image via boursin.com)

This innovation is packed with the brand's signature cheese, in crumbled form, in the following two flavors.

1) Garlic & Fine Herbs

These crumbles are made with cheese mixed with dehydrated garlic, white pepper, parsley flakes, and dehydrated chives. Salads or tacos pair well with this. The company describes this flavor as follows:

"Elevate your meals with bold and flavorful Boursin® Garlic & Herbs Cheese Crumbles! A deliciously unique crumbled cheese, Boursin® Crumbles add a gourmet touch to salads, pizzas, tacos, and more. Discover bold flavor in every bite!"

2) Caramelized Onion & Herbs

This flavor gained traction when the company released it as an LTO in 2021 and later secured a permanent spot in different cheese lineups. It is a blend of the brand's cheese with dehydrated onion, onion powder, toasted onion powder, parsley flakes, dehydrated chives, and natural smoke flavor.

The following words describe this offering on the brand's website:

"Transform your everyday meals with creamy, flavorful Boursin® Caramelized Onion & Herbs Cheese Crumbles. Elevate your go-to salad, your favorite flatbread, and even taco Tuesday. A deliciously unique crumbled cheese, with the bold caramelized onion & herb flavor you love"

These cheese crumbles come in a 4 oz resealable container, ideal for 4 servings. The brand has further suggested trying these toppings on the Shaved Fennel and Grilled Apple Salad, and the Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad. The label has provided these recipes on its website - www.boursin.com.

