Pizza Hut’s new Pizza Charcuterie Board: Price, availability, and more details explored 

On the occasion of Pi Day, Pizza Hut has come up with a new offering: Pizza Charcuterie. A mix of pizza and charcuterie, the Pizza Charcuterie board includes pizza slices, chicken wings, and breadsticks, along with a variety of dipping sauces.

The Pizza Charcuterie board is available for a limited time from March 11, 2025, at $24.99, at participating Pizza Hut locations across the United States.

All about Pizza Hut's Pizza Charcuterie board

A spread full of fan-favorite menu items (Image via blog.pizzahut.com)

The Pizza Charcuterie board is a curation that includes the food chain's favorite menu items. Melissa Friebe, the Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, made a statement in a press release on March 11, 2025.

"We've seen creative charcuterie boards take over social feeds, and we knew it was time to give pizza the spotlight it deserves, because let's be honest—stacking crackers is cute, but stacking pizza, wings, and breadsticks? That's a power move," Friebe said.

Priced at $24.99 (prices may vary depending on the location), the board offers an ample spread, making it perfect for sharing. Here's a detailed look at the whole spread:

1) Two Medium Pizzas

Individuals can choose from a variety of crusts and toppings, giving them creative freedom to customize the board. From a classic hand-tossed pizza to a Crispy Chicago style pizza, one can mix and match to create a favored combination.

2) Eight Boneless Wings

The Chacurterie board includes a side of eight crispy boneless wings, which again offers a variety of flavors like BBQ wings and spicy buffalo. The wings could act as a palate cleanser.

3) Breadsticks with Dips

No Pizza Hut treat is complete without the classic breadsticks. The Pizza Chacurterie board has a portion of warm breadsticks and choices for dipping sauces. From Savory Marinara to creamy garlic butter, there is something for every preference.

Availability and ordering information

The Pizza Chacurterie board is available for a limited time starting from March 11, 2025, surrounding the Pi Day celebrations. Offered at the participating food chain locations, this new menu item can be a great value for the food portion included.

Customers can easily place their orders online through the Pizza Hut website or the mobile app, making them open for both Pick-up and Delivery. Additionally, some locations might offer a price variation on the Chacurterie board.

Pizza Hut's Partnership with Gronkowski

NFL star Gronkowski's take on the Pizza Chacurterie board (Image via blog.pizzahut.com)

To make the launch more memorable for its customers, the pizza chain is collaborating with former NFL star, Robert Gronkowski. Gronkowski has made an influential mark as a pop culture icon. He has been featured in a promotional video where he shows off his version of the Pizza Chacurterie board.

His involvement added a fun touch to the promotion, making the launch more exciting for both pizza and sports fans.

Final thoughts

The Pizza Charcuterie board is a flavorful take on the traditional charcuterie board. Promised to be ideal for sharing, the Charcuterie board is a visually stunning feast at an affordable price point.

For all Pizza lovers celebrating Pi Day, this Pizza Hut creation would be a big hit. Grab the limited-period treat before it is gone.

