How to get Applebee’s Boneless Wings for 50 cents? Limited-time offer explored 

Applebee’s Boneless Wings are available for 50 cents each during a limited-time promotion running from March 18 to 21, 2025. The deal applies exclusively to online orders placed via Applebee’s website or mobile app for takeaway or delivery. Customers can purchase the wings in increments of five and choose from six sauce options, including Classic Buffalo and Hot Honey Glaze.

The promotion celebrates Applebee’s status as home to “America’s Favorite Boneless Wings,” a title earned through a nationwide taste test. Vicki Hormann, Applebee’s executive director of Off-Premise & CRM, emphasized the convenience of the deal for enjoying wings at home in an Applebee's press release on March 10, 2025. Club Applebee’s members will also gain access to exclusive offers.

Score Big with 50-Cent Applebee’s Boneless Wings This March

Game-Day Snacking Just Got Cheaper (Image via Applebee’s)

Applebee’s 50-cent Boneless Wings deal requires customers to order through the brand’s website or mobile app between March 18 and 21. Third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash or Uber Eats are excluded.

Orders must be placed as takeout or delivery. No promo code is required to avail the deal. A maximum of 50 wings (10 orders of five wings each) can be purchased per transaction. Delivery fees may apply and vary depending on the restaurant. The promotion is valid only at participating Applebee’s locations.

In a press release on March 10, 2025, Applebee’s executive director of Off-Premise & CRM, Vicki Hormann, said:

“Tossed and sauced to perfection, America’s Favorite Boneless Wings are the perfect snack for any occasion. Don’t let time run out on this buzzer beater deal – be sure to score your Boneless Wings for only 50 cents each on March 18-21 when you order To Go!”

Wings come with multiple sauce options and dipping sauces

Applebee’s Boneless Wings are available in six sauce options (Image via Applebee’s)

Applebee’s Boneless Wings are breaded, crispy boneless chicken pieces tossed in one of six sauces:

Classic Buffalo

Honey BBQ

Sweet Asian Chile

Garlic Parmesan

Extra Hot Buffalo

Hot Honey Glaze

Each order includes a choice of Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing. The wings were named “America’s Favorite” in a double-blind taste test conducted nationwide, as per Applebee's press release.

Club Applebee’s members get additional perks

Join Club Applebee’s to get free appetizers, birthday treats, exclusive deals & text offers (Image via Applebee’s)

Guests who join Club Applebee’s receive a welcome offer and access to exclusive deals. The 50-cent Applebee’s Boneless Wings promotion does not need any membership. However, signing up ensures notifications for future discounts. The loyalty program is free to join and available through Applebee’s website or app.

Allergen information is available for dietary needs

Applebee’s provides allergen information for guests with dietary restrictions or food allergies. The menu highlights nine common allergens: egg, fish, milk, peanuts, sesame, shellfish, soy, tree nuts, and wheat. Items containing sulfites or gluten-containing ingredients are also identified.

Make sure to review allergen details before placing an order (Image via Applebee’s)

However, the brand notes that shared cooking areas, including fryers using highly refined soybean oil (exempt from FDA allergen labeling), may pose cross-contact risks. Applebee’s cannot guarantee allergen-free preparation due to shared equipment and ingredient complexity. Guests are advised to review allergen details on the website before ordering.

Applebee’s Boneless Wings promotion targets off-premise dining. It allows customers to enjoy wings at home during events like March Madness. For clarity on participation, guests are encouraged to check their local restaurant’s availability via Applebee’s website before ordering.

