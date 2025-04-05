Best food deals to grab for National Açaí Bowl Day 2025

National Açaí Bowl Day 2025 is just here, and brands are ready with their deals to mark the day. It celebrates the health benefits of açaí bowls, a dish made primarily from frozen and blended açaí berries topped with other nutrient-rich ingredients. Açaí berries have remained a part of Brazilian culture, primarily in the Amazon region.

According to Nativo Açaí, Jeremy and Ryan Black introduced this fruit to America in the early 1990s. Açaí bowls became popular in North America in the 2000s and became a major trend in the last decade. On April 6, every year, many brands offer deals on açaí offerings to commemorate National Açaí Bowl Day. This year is no different, and here are some deals one can grab on this day.

Top 7 food deals to get on this National Açaí Bowl Day

1) Vitality Bowls

The superfood cafe, Vitality Bowls, is providing 50 percent off on its 'Create Your Own Bowl.' Guests can choose from different bases and pick up to three toppings for this customized bowl. One needs to sign up for the brand's loyalty program by April 5 to get this BOGO deal on April 6.

Moreover, Vitality Bowls is also offering a free giveaway of a medium açaí bowl until National Açaí Bowl Day. For this, participants need to follow the page on Instagram, tag a friend in their latest giveaway post, and share the post on their account while tagging the brand.

2) Playa Bowls

Acai Bowls offered by Playa Bowls (Image via Instagram/@playabowls)

Playa Bowls offers $5 off any of its acai bowls to its rewards members. Those interested can still sign up for their loyalty program and enjoy the bowl full of berries imported directly from Para Belem, Brazil. The offer is valid only until April 6 and will not be applicable with other offers.

3) Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Deal on this National Acai Bowl Day (Image via Tropical Smoothie Cafe)

The cafe is offering its guests $5 off on its acai bowls. Moreover, the brand is also giving sweepstakes on this National Açaí Bowl Day. The winner will get free Tropic Bowls from the cafe throughout the year. To participate, one needs to sign up on the website and refer it to a friend who also needs to sign up. Interested readers can visit the brand's website for detailed terms and conditions.

4) Acai Republic

The cafe has added a fun element to the celebration by offering a free acai bowl to its first 10 customers in each store on April 6. The catch, however, is that one needs to dance to claim that free bowl. For the rest of the customers, the healthy food cafe is offering 20 percent off for the rest of the day. Customers can claim this discount through the app by applying the code ACAI20.

5) Jamba

Acai Bowls from Jamba (Image via Jamba)

Known for its smoothies, Jamba has also joined the National Açaí Bowl Day party. The brand is offering a $2 discount on its acai bowls to its members on April 6. The members will be able to claim this offer on store as well as online orders.

6) Sobol

Fruit smoothie and acai bowl cafe, Sobol is offering a BOGO deal on this National Açaí Bowl Day. It is not just limited to members and all visiting guests on April 6 will get 50 percent off on its Classic and Super size bowls. Customers can order online and avail this discount by using the code ACAIDAY25 at checkout.

7) Everbowl

Acail bowl from Everbowl (Image via Instagram/@everbowlcraftsuperfood)

On April 6, this label is giving away a free EVERBOWL, made with açaí, granola, and other toppings. This bowl will be offered to all its guests who visit the stores between 2 pm and 4 pm (as per the local time of the store). Applicable across all restaurant locations, the free bowl offer requires no minimum purchase.

These are some of the best deals to grab on this Açaí Day. Customers can also look for the offers in their local superfood cafes.

