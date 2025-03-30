How to grab discounted acai bowls at Playa Bowls? The National Acai Day offer explored

As spring approaches, so does National Acai Day, a celebration of nutrient-packed superfruit. In preparation for Acai Day on April 6, 2025, Playa Bowls is offering a promotion to its loyal customers. To seize the exclusive discount, individuals can download the Playa Bowls app and sign up for a free membership.

Playa Bowls is known for its "unique version" of acai treats. With a tradition of rewarding its members on April 6, the brand is here to delight its customers with discounts, limited-edition flavors, and rewards.

Playa Bowls: The 2025 National Acai Day promotion

On the occasion of National Acai Day, the brand is offering an exclusive $5 discount on the purchase of any açaí bowl to its Playa Rewards members. This one-day promotion is available at all 300+ locations across the United States, whether individuals order in-store, online, or through the Playa Bowls mobile app.

Abby Taylor, Playa Bowls' founder and chief marketing officer, stated in a press release on March 27, 2025:

"National Acai Day is our favorite day of the year! It's a chance to celebrate and educate our guests on the superfruit that started it all,"

She added:

"We're stoked to share this sweet deal and give our Playa Bowls family a taste of the high-quality organic acai berries that make our bowls legendary."

By joining the Playa Rewards program, customers can purchase their favorite acai bowl creations at a discounted price, making it a good deal to savor this antioxidant-rich treat.

How to join Playa Rewards to grab discounted acai bowls?

To grab the exclusive perks on National Acai Day, interested individuals can download the Playa Bowls app on iOS or Android, and sign up for free with their email and phone number. After signing up as a member, they will receive 2 points for every $1 spent, along with discounts, freebies, and birthday treats.

Since its commencement in 2014, the brand has consistently offered National Açaí Day with special promotions and events to celebrate the highlight of its menu. In previous years, Playa Rewards members have enjoyed discounts on açaí bowls, along with limited-period flavor releases.

About the brand

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor and Rob Giuliani in 2014, Playa Bowls was born to recreate the healthy açaí and pitaya bowls they enjoyed during their surf trips to tropical locations. Started as a simple setup on the Belmar boardwalk in New Jersey, Playa has evolved with over 250 locations across 23 states.

While the brand is known for its signature bowls, the menu also offers a variety of smoothies, juices, and cold brew drinks. The prices for the same vary, the 8th Ave Acai Bowl is priced at $12.00, while the Pura Vida Acai Bowl costs $13.00 by selection.

According to its website, the brand sources açaí directly from Brazil. The berries are harvested from palm trees in the Amazon rainforest to ensure freshness. The Playa Açaí blend consists of a higher pulp content for nutritional benefits.

