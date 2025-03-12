Fast food is a part of everyday diets since it is a quick, convenient, and flavorful meal option, often at an affordable price. However, these meals come with a heavy dose of calories. Many of the most popular menu items are loaded with excessive fats, refined sugars, and refined carbohydrates, which enhance flavor but also make them high in calories.

Fast food chains often serve large portion sizes, and many contain fried components, creamy sauces, and cheese-heavy toppings, all of which contribute to the overall calorie count. Moreover, many of the most fast-food meals and items come as combo meals, which include sides like fries, as well as sugary drinks and desserts. All the items, put together, can add up to far too many calories. Here are 5 fast food menu items with the highest calories.

Dairy Queen Large Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat

Dairy Queen's Chocolate Cookie Dough Party, one of DQ's signature creations, features several rich, sugary ingredients in one frozen dessert. The Blizzard features Dairy Queen's signature vanilla soft serve blended with chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge.

A large Chocolate Cookie Dough Party Blizzard has about 1340 calories, most of which come from the sugar and fats of the components of the fast food frozen dessert. The cookie dough with chocolate chips and the fudge are high in calories and saturated fat. A summary of the nutritional profile of a large Chocolate Cookie Dough Party Blizzard, according to the Dairy Queen website, is as follows:

Total Calories: 1340

Total Fat: 53g

Total Carbohydrates: 195g

Total Protein: 22g

Dietary Fiber: 3g

Total Sugars: 143g

Cholesterol: 75mg

Sodium: 740mg

The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard by DQ can be ordered in four different sizes (Image via Dairy Queen)

For those wanting to enjoy the fast food dessert without a calorie overload, the Blizzard can be ordered in smaller sizes. The Mini has 420 calories, the Small has 710 calories, and the Medium Blizzard has 1030 calories.

Big Breakfast with Hotcakes at McDonald’s

McDonald's Big Breakfast is one of the most calorie-dense fast food breakfast options. The meal includes three hotcakes, a sausage patty, scrambled eggs, a biscuit, and a side of hash browns with butter and syrup. The meal is full of refined carbs, fat, and sugars, and has 1,340 calories.

Unlike a breakfast sandwich like McMuffin, this fast food meal has several different components, each of which has fats, carbs, and sugars. The hashbrowns and the sausage patty, the eggs are made in butter, and the hotcakes and the biscuits are made with refined flour, which contributes to the calorie count. A summary of the nutritional profile of the Big Breakfast, according to the McDonald's website, is as follows:

Total Calories: 1340

Total Fat: 63g

Total Carbohydrates: 158g

Total Protein: 36g

Dietary Fiber: 5g

Total Sugars: 48g

Cholesterol: 525mg

Sodium: 2070mg

The Big Breakfast with Hotcakes is high in cholesterol and sodium as well (Image via McDonald's)

To cut back on calories, customers can order this breakfast meal without the biscuit, use less syrup and butter, or go for a Regular Big Breakfast, which has no hotcakes and comes up to about 750 calories.

Shake Shack's Triple SmokeShack Burger

Shake Shack's Triple SmokeShack Burger features three 100% all-natural Angus beef patties, melted cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and Shake Shack's cherry pepper sauce on a buttered potato bun. The Triple SmokeShack has bold, smokey flavors and packs about 1090 calories.

The high-calorie content comes from the generous portion of beef, along with the crispy bacon and buttery bun. The burger is also fat and sodium-dense. A summary of the nutritional profile of the Triple SmokeShack, according to Shake Shack's website, is as follows:

Total Calories: 1090

Total Fat: 71g

Total Carbohydrates: 29g

Total Protein: 80g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Total Sugars: 8g

Cholesterol: 280mg

Sodium: 4060g

Those looking for a burger with a similar flavor but fewer calories can go for a Double SmokeShack, which has two beef patties instead of three. Alternatively, customers can skip the bacon to reduce their sodium intake or skip the sides such as fries and shakes typically ordered with this fast food order.

Burger King Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese

Burger King's Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese is one of the most calorically dense burgers on any fast food menu. The huge sandwich includes three flame-grilled beef patties, thick-cut smoked bacon, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, and ketchup, all stacked with a sesame seed bun.

One Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese alone has 1,350 calories. The patties, bacon, cheese, and mayo all add a lot of calories. A summary of the nutritional profile of the Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese, according to Burger King's website, is as follows:

Total Calories: 1350

Total Fat: 92g

Total Carbohydrates: 58g

Total Protein: 82

Dietary Fiber: 4g

Total Sugars: 14g

Cholesterol: 270mg

Sodium: 1990g

The Triple Whopper can be ordered without bacon and cheese as well (Image via Burger King)

The Triple Whopper can be ordered without bacon and cheese, which will have 1,170 calories. Alternatively, customers wanting to enjoy the popular fast food burgers can also opt for a Regular or a Double Whopper for a lighter option. Skipping the mayo also cuts down on calories.

Five Guys Large Fries

Unlike most fast food fries, Five Guys' Fries are made from fresh-cut potatoes and fried twice in peanut oil, which gives them their rich, crispy texture. However, this cooking process results in a huge calorie count. A large order of these fries, with or without the Cajun spice, has about 500 grams of fries and 1,310 calories, which is more calories than several fast food burgers. The Five Guys Large Fries have almost the same calories as a Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese from Burger King.

Moreover, Five Guys is known for Extra Scoop- they toss in an extra scoop of fries into the bag, increasing the portion size more than what's listed on the menu. A summary of the nutritional profile of the Large Fries according to Five Guys' website is as follows:

Total Calories: 1310

Total Fat: 41g

Total Carbohydrates: 131g

Sodium: 962 mg

Opt for small or regular-sized fries, or skip the extra scoop to cut down on the calories while enjoying these fries. Moreover, the Five Guys Fries portion tends to be generous, making it perfect for sharing.

How to make healthier fast food choices

Even if calories are dense, fast food is tasty and convenient; those who want to enjoy fast food without exceeding calorie budgets can adopt a few simple strategies. Something as simple as opting out or requesting reduced sauces, cheese, or mayo can cut a few calories without compromising taste.

Most fast food options can be ordered in different sizes. For example, the Dairy Queen Blizzards are available in four serving sizes: mini, small, medium, and large. Choosing a smaller size when possible will cut calories for the same food item with no changes in flavor and taste. Most fast food chains also provide nutritional information for their menus, which makes it easier to make informed choices.

Fast food restaurants aim to maximize flavor in quick-to-make dishes, and this often means using ingredients high in fat, sugar, and sodium. While fast food meals can be satisfying in moderation, these high-calorie meals are best enjoyed as occasional treats instead of a regular habit.

For those looking to cut back without cutting fast food out completely, many food chains offer lower-calorie alternatives or customizations that scale the portion size and calories down.

