Cotton candy bacon and wagyu sliders win big at RodeoHouston carnival food awards: All winners explored 

RodeoHouston, also known as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, is one of the largest livestock exhibitions and rodeos in the world. The HSLR is an annual event featuring exhibitions, rodeos, auctions, and more.

One of the standout attractions is the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards, which honors the best food presented by exhibitors at the show. The winners were announced on March 6, 2025. This year marked the 17th edition of the awards, with 18 winners selected across six categories.

Among the top six winners in their respective categories were innovative creations like cotton candy bacon and wagyu sliders. Foodies can enjoy these award-winning delicacies at the ongoing RodeoHouston show until March 23, available at designated stalls.

RodeoHouston carnival food awards were given to 18 finalists across 6 different categories

Started in 1932, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, popularly called RodeoHouston, is a series of annual events that take place at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. Among these, the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards have always been a key attraction. The award recognizes the best dishes from the commercial food makers exhibiting in the festival.

This year, the award chooses the top three foods in six different categories, making 18 finalists. A three-week public vote and judges’ reviews finalized the winners. The panel of judges consists of food critics, a few TV and radio personalities, and some influencers.

The winners of the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards at RodeoHouston 2025 are:

Best Fried Food

1st spot: Crab Rangoon Eggrolls & Shrimp Chips by Asian Streetness (stall address: NRG Arena 603)

2nd spot: Bacon Jam Cheesy Pickle Fries by Rousso’s Fat Bacon (stall address: Rodeo Plaza 125)

3rd spot: Chicken Fried Bacon by Yoakum Packing Company (stall address: Rodeo Plaza 100/NRG Center Lobby 256)

Best Classic Fair Food

1st spot: Ground Ribeye Steak Burger by Finer Diner (stall address: Rodeo Plaza 47)

Tie for 2nd spot: Harlon’s All Meat Baked Potato by Harlon’s BBQ (stall address: The Junction 507) and Pork Stuff Potato by Saltgrass Steak House (stall address: NRG Center Lobby 63)

Best Food-on-a-Stick

1st spot: Texas Praline Caramel Apple by Munch-oes Bakery (stall address: NRG Center Hall E 6113)

2nd spot: Midnight Cowboy Corndog by Corndog with No Name (stall address: The Junction 303)

3rd spot: Tater Kegs On A Stick by Paradise Burgers (stall address: Rodeo Plaza 90)

Best New Flavor

1st spot: Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick by Rousso’s Fat Bacon (stall address: Rodeo Plaza 125)

2nd spot: Chicken & Waffle Sliders by Darlin’s Fried Chicken (stall address: Rodeo Plaza 130)

3rd spot: Flaming Hot Chili Mac Dog by Saltgrass Steak House (stall address: NRG Center Lobby 63)

Most Creative Food

1st spot: Bacon Jammy Jam Wagyu Sliders by Rousso’s Fat Bacon (stall address: Rodeo Plaza 125)

2nd spot: Snack Pack Combo by Asian Streetness (stall address: NRG Arena 603)

3rd spot: Spicy Pickle Roll-Up by Case de Yummy (stall address: The Junction J401)

Best Dessert

1st spot: MinneCookieDough Pie by The Original Minneapple Pie (stall address: Circle Drive 202)

2nd spot: Red Velvet Cookie Sandwich by Munch-oes Bakery (stall address: NRG Center Hall E 6113)

3rd spot: Churro Ice Cream Sundae by Case de Yummy (stall address: The Junction 401)

Food and fun seekers can plan a day out at the ongoing RodeoHouston festival and enjoy these tasty bites and various other food items. For the complete list of activities, visitors are recommended to visit the event’s official website.

