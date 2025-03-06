McDonald's reveals celebrities’ go-to breakfast orders: All you need to know

After the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, McDonald's revealed Hollywood stars' favorite orders in a new ad. The Oscars, the film industry's most prestigious event, ended with a glamorous afterparty.

However, according to McDonald's, some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers turned to the fast food chain to indulge in its breakfast offerings the morning after. The restaurant chain released a commercial on Monday, March 3, 2025, revealing the go-to breakfast of celebrities who order it to recover from Hollywood’s biggest night.

From Egg McMuffin to Coffee: McDonald's declares celebrities’ go-to breakfast orders

On Monday, March 3, 2025, the fast-food chain shared a video commercial on its YouTube channel, featuring breakfast orders from Oscar-winning and nominated actors including Kieran Culkin and Colman Domingo with a stamp of 9:14 am.

“There’s only one meal Hollywood relies on after the biggest night.”

Claims the 30-second advertisement by McDonald's which featured the names of 10 celebrities.

Titled “Breakfast Comes First”, the latest commercial of the fast-food restaurant chain featured a receipt machine churning out the orders with the same timestamp. The receipt read celebrity names and their breakfast favorites including Egg McMuffin, Hashbrowns, Coffee, Hot Cakes, and more.

American actor Kieran Culkin, who took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor this year, ordered one small Coke as his go-to morning breakfast. Meanwhile, the best actor nominee Colman Domingo, as per the advertisement, ordered the Egg McMuffin meal, which includes hash browns and a coffee with bottled water, ketchup, strawberry jelly, and strawberry banana smoothie.

Actress Julia Fox’s breakfast order included ultra-sugary selections of Hot Cakes with ten syrup packets, three warm chocolate chip cookies, and a hot chocolate with extra whipped cream. Unlike Julia, Singer Rosalía ordered a McGriddles sandwich with bacon, egg, and cheese, a mayo packet, and a mango pineapple smoothie.

The 30-second ad featured breakfast orders of the stars who were not on the 97th Academy Awards, including Jackie Chan and Michael B. Jordan. While the former preferred a McGriddle sandwich with sausage, egg, and cheese, coffee, and apple pie, the latter ordered an Egg McMuffin, Hash Brown, and strawberry preserve.

Breakfast orders from Keke Palmer, Teyana Taylor, Édgar Ramírez, and Adele Dazeem were also shown in the ad. Singer and actress Teyana Taylor’s go-to breakfast of choice was a large Orange Juice, Hot Cake with sausage and eggs on the side, a McChicken Biscuit with cheese, strawberry preserve, extra butter, and an extra syrup packet on the side.

Nope actor Keke Palmer, who only attended the after-party on March 2, 2025, ordered oatmeal with fruit and maple syrup, and hash browns. Meanwhile, Édgar Ramírez’s favoured breakfast included a McGriddle sandwich with bacon, egg, and cheese, hash browns, and coffee.

Lastly, Adele Dazeem likes her McDonald's breakfast to be an Egg McMuffin without bacon and a McCafe Latte.

About McDonald's

Founded in 1940, the American multinational fast-food chain first started as a restaurant, operated by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald. Although opened to sell barbecue, the restaurant switched to burgers after they became more popular.

In 1961, Ray Kroc became the owner of McDonald's Corporation after he joined the brother duo as a franchise agent and opened the first franchised restaurant in 1955. Under his leadership, the restaurant transformed from a single hamburger stand into a global fast-food empire.

McDonald's is now one of the largest chains of fast-food restaurants in the world, with over 40,000 outlets worldwide.

While Sunday’s Academy Awards was a tough race, the fast-food chain's latest Oscars-themed advertisement proves that everyone has a go-to McDonald’s order.

