How to save money at fast food places like McDonald’s, Burger King, and more? Details explored

Learning how to save money at fast-food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King often starts with digital tools. Many restaurants now offer exclusive discounts, rewards programs, and app-only deals to incentivize online orders.

For instance, signing up for McDonald’s Golden Arches rewards or Burger King’s Royal Perks can unlock points redeemable for free items, while apps like Chick-fil-A provide tiered benefits based on spending.

These strategies don’t just help customers save money—they also benefit businesses. Chains prioritize app orders to reduce labor costs, improve order accuracy, and gather customer data.

A study cited in industry reports by Lavu found that 25% of mobile users spend more per transaction than in-store customers, creating a win-win for brands and budget-conscious diners.

Why apps are key to unlocking discounts to save money

Fast Food Apps can turn routine orders into savings (Image via Getty)

Fast-food apps have become central to efforts to save money. Brands like Taco Bell and Wendy’s restrict their best deals—such as free Frostys or BOGO entrées—to app users. Subway’s MVP Rewards and Popeyes’ loyalty program similarly require digital orders to earn points toward free meals.

Restaurants also use apps to encourage repeat visits. For example, Arby’s Rewards offers $5 off after spending $25, while KFC’s app tracks purchases to unlock free items.

Starbucks’ Star Rewards even ties bonuses to challenges, like it allows one to earn extra points for ordering specific drinks.

Top loyalty programs for frequent customers

Downloading the Krispy Kreme app and signing up grants a free doughnut (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Several chains stand out for helping loyal patrons save money:

Chipotle : Points from app orders convert to free entrees like burritos or bowls.

: Points from app orders convert to free entrees like burritos or bowls. Dunkin’ : Mobile users earn free beverages after accumulating enough points, with perks like birthday rewards.

: Mobile users earn free beverages after accumulating enough points, with perks like birthday rewards. Jersey Mike’s : Shore Points, accessible via the MyMike’s app, can be redeemed for subs or sides.

: Shore Points, accessible via the MyMike’s app, can be redeemed for subs or sides. Krispy Kreme: The app grants a free doughnut upon sign-up and birthday treats annually.

These programs often reward higher spending with faster accrual. Chick-fil-A, for instance, grants 10 points per dollar spent, and rewards start at 200 points.

How digital ordering saves time and cash

Fast Food apps streamline the ordering process and help in saving money too (Image via Getty)

Beyond helping save money, apps streamline the ordering process. Features like McDonald’s “order ahead” or Starbucks’ drive-thru prepay reduce wait times, as meals are ready upon arrival.

Firehouse Subs promotes “rapid rescue to-go” pickup for pre-ordered meals, while Jersey Mike’s app allows rapid reordering of favorites.

For restaurants, digital orders help to cut labor expenses as they minimize register interactions. Customers benefit from fewer errors and personalized deals based on past purchases, thereby creating efficiency for both parties.

To effectively save money, users should focus on apps aligning with their habits. Casual diners might prefer Wendy’s limited-time offers, while frequent visitors to Chipotle or Dunkin’ could prioritize point-based rewards.

Checking apps weekly for rotating deals—like Burger King’s “digital exclusives”—also helps maximize savings.

Birthday rewards, such as Krispy Kreme’s free dozen doughnuts or Starbucks’ complimentary drinks, add annual value. Meanwhile, apps like Subway highlight “MVP” favorites for quick reorders, reducing impulse buys.

