Burger King introduces new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper: Everything we know so far

Burger King is introducing a new item to its range of Whopper creations. According to a press release by the fast food restaurant chain on February 27, 2025, fans will get to try BK’s new The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper.

Inspired by "Guest" requests, Burger King’s latest Whopper innovation, the Steakhouse Bacon Whopper, comes after the fast food chain’s initiative of the Million Dollar Whopper Contest.

Held last year for the first time, the Million Dollar Whopper Contest resulted in the launch of three new Guest-created Whopper sandwiches in BK’s restaurants across the United States.

Burger King's Steakhouse Bacon Whopper explored

The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper continues the food chain’s initiative to make Guests create their version of the iconic Whopper.

The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper will be available starting March 6 (Image via Burger King)

The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper will feature signature steakhouse favorites including A.1. sauce, crispy onions, Swiss cheese, bacon, creamy peppercorn aioli, lettuce, and tomato. According to the brand, this combination was discovered through fans’ submissions to the Million Dollar Whopper Contest and comments on social media.

Christy Skylis, the Vice President of Brand Marketing and Culinary at Burger King US&C stated in the press release:

“We are constantly listening to our Guests to learn how they want to customize America’s Favorite Burger, which is why we’re so excited about the new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper.”

Talking about bringing new Guest-inspired creations to the menu, she added:

“This creation is the result of our passionate Guests and Whopper lovers, and we look forward to bringing even more Guest created and inspired creations to our menu later this year and in the future – so keep the great ideas coming!”

Availability of the new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper

BK states that their fans will truly get to enjoy “Have it Your Way” with the next great Whopper creation. Customers will be able to purchase this inspired take on the fast food restaurant’s classic starting March 6, 2025, according to Morning Star.

Notably, the Steakhouse Bacon Whopper, which is the latest Whopper innovation inspired by Guests’ requests will be available nationwide, but for a limited time only.

Burger King also introduces Guests’ combo meal offer

In addition to introducing a new Whopper to their menu, the restaurant chain is also encouraging Guests to enjoy their favorite combo meal in new ways. Customers will be able to get premium same-sized side options at no additional cost.

Happening for the first time, customers will get to create their personalized dream combo meal. The brand states that instead of getting classic French Fries, Onion Rings, and Have-sies, Guests can also request Mozzarella Fries, Chicken Fries, or Churro Fries to go with their favorite sandwich and soft drink.

Christy Skylis, further added in the press release:

“We’re taking ‘Have It Your Way’ up a notch with our Combo Combinations promotion where we’re excited for Guests to not only get their sandwich and drink their way, but also their side.”

Meanwhile, Guests can also help and support the Burger King Foundation. When dining at participating restaurants from March 3 to April 11, fans can round up their order total to the nearest dollar and aid the foundation in its mission to further students’ education through scholarships.

