Shake Shack introduces its first-ever combo meal: Availability, items included, and more details explored

Shake Shack, the New York-based fast-casual restaurant chain, which was known to sell menu items separately, is bringing its first-ever combo meal for its fans.

The American fast-food restaurant chain will be offering customers its Chicken Shack combo meal at locations nationwide for the next two weeks through March 15, 2025.

Priced for $9.99, the Chicken Shack combo meal features a Chicken Shack sandwich, crinkle-cut fries and a small soda.

Shake Shack launches its first-ever combo meal

Shake Shack, New York’s beloved fast-food restaurant chain, has taken the value meal initiative, but only temporarily. Offering fans its first-ever combo meal, the New York City-based restaurant chain, according to USA Today, was one of a few food joints left in the nation that still sold menu items separately.

The fast-food restaurant chain has launched its three-item combo meal priced at $9.99 for fans nationwide. To celebrate this temporarily available meal combo, the brand took to its official Instagram account to ask fans to give life to its first mascot, Chickette.

The popular restaurant chain shared an Instagram post on March 3, 2025, and revealed the exciting offer to customers. The brand also asked fans to find a mascot who must have feathers, a good personality, and singing ability.

“We’ve got the combo, now we need the mascot. Chicken Shack, fries + small soda for $9.99 for a limited time* using code CHICKEN.”

Availability

The New York-based fast-casual restaurant chain's first-ever combo meal was made available to fans on March 2, 2025. Fans will be able to get the value meal at participating Shake Shack locations nationwide for the next two weeks, till March 15, 2025.

Notably, these locations exclude airports, arenas, stadiums, travel plazas, and museums. To redeem this Shake Shack $9.99 combo meal, customers must add each menu item to their cart individually.

A promotional offer, the Chicken Shack Combo is only valid for qualifying orders placed in the restaurant through a kiosk or for delivery or pick-up on the fast-food chain's Mobile App or via shakeshack.com. Meanwhile, this offer is not valid for orders made through third-party delivery apps.

To avail of this one-time use per order offer, customers must enter the code "CHICKEN" at checkout. This offer also cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers.

This promotional offer also excludes any other paid add-ons like Avocado Bacon Chicken, cheese fries, Chicken Bites, bacon cheese fries, large soda, limited time offering fries, core & limited time offer lemonades, core & limited time offer shakes, and iced teas.

Items included

The new $9.99 Chicken Shack combo meal deal features three items. These include:

One Chicken Shack

One fries

One small soda

About Shake Shack

Started by celebrity chef Danny Meyer as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001, Shake Shack has become one of the fastest-growing food chains.

The fast-casual restaurant chain is known for its various offerings including burgers, fries, hot dogs, shakes, and more. It has worldwide locations in London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Istanbul, Dubai, Mexico City, Tokyo, and Seoul.

