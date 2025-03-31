Best restaurant deals to grab for Lent 2025

Lent is a time of reflection, sacrifice, and observance for millions of Christians around the world- for many, this includes abstaining from meat, especially on Fridays. As a result, many fast food chains offer seasonal menus with Lent-friendly options and attractive deals to cater to those following Lenten dietary restrictions,

For Lent 2025, which is from March 5, 2025, to 17 April 2025, many fast food chains have rolled out promotions and meal deals for Lent observers. Customers can find a wide range of non-meat and plant-based options at good prices. Here are some of the five best restaurant deals for Lent 2025.

Flounder Fish Sandwich and more at Popeye's

Popeye's brought back the fan-favorite Flounder Fish Sandwich for a limited period for Lent 2025. Available at Popeye's locations across the US from March 5, 2025, the sandwich will remain on the menu until supplies last. The brand also brought back the Shrimp Tackle box, along with the sandwich.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich features a golden flounder fillet seasoned with a spice blend, topped with pickles and mayonnaise on top of toasted brioche buns. Customers can have the spice levels adjusted depending on their preferences. The sandwich can be ordered a la carte starting at $6.99, or as part of a combo which includes a choice of side and beverage. The regular combo starts at $9.99, and the large combo starts at $11.99.

The Shrimp Tackle Box, another Lent-friendly item, includes eight fried butterfly shrimp seasoned with Popeye's signature herbs and spice blend, along with one buttery biscuit and a choice of side and dip. The Tackle Box starts at $6.99 and is also available as part of combo deals. Customers should visit Popeye's locations or the app and website for more information.

Shrimp Tacos at Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana has introduced new Shrimp Tacos for a limited time, expanding its seafood just in time for Lent 2025. Available at participating locations across Texas and New Mexico from March 5, 2025, the Shrimp Tacos are expected to be on the menu through April 2025 or until supplies last.

The Shrimp Tacos feature grilled or crispy shrimp, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo, and creamy sauce in a flour tortilla. The tacos are priced at $3.29 each, but customers can order a Shrimp Taco Plate, featuring two tacos, rice, beans, and a drink, starting at $8.99.

Shrimp Specials at Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's rolled out new Shrimp Specials for Lent 2025, giving fans a variety of Lent-friendly seafood options with great offers. Available for a limited period at participating locations nationwide from February 24, 2025, Long John Silver's announced new Coconut Butterfly Shrimp items, and OREO Cookies & Cream Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory.

The Shrimp Specials include a variety of meal options, including $6 Coconut Shrimp Baskets featuring six pieces of crispy-fried shrimp, a side, and two hushpuppies. The $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares includes a large portion of crispy Shrimp. More information can be found on the Long John Silver's stores and app or website.

Southern Fried Shrimp at Zaxby's

Zaxby's brought back Southern Fried Shrimp for a limited period at participating locations nationwide. The crispy shrimp item will be available on Zaxby's menu until April 27, 2025, featuring deep-fried, buttermilk-breaded golden shrimp.

The $10.29 Southern Fried Shrimp Meal is served with Zax sauce, eight pieces of shrimp, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and a small drink. Prices may vary based on customizations.

The Surf and Turf Combo, starting at $12.99 includes eight pieces of crispy shrimp with Zaxtail Sauce, three Chicken Fingerz with Zax Sauce, Texas Toast, Crinkle Fried, and a small drink. The Shrimp can also be added to the Asian Zensation Salad instead of chicken, for those wanting to enjoy the salad even during Lent season.

Beer Battered Fish Sandwiches at Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

Hardee's and Carl's Jr. brought back their Redhoon Beer Battered Fish Sandwich for a limited period, just in time for Lent 2025. The seasonal menu items are available at participating locations nationwide, with Carl's Jr serving it from March 3, 2025, through April 22, 2025, and Hardee's serving them from March 5, 2025, through April 29, 2025.

The Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich features a crispy Alaskan pollock fillet in Redhook beer batter, topped with shredded lettuce and creamy tartar sauce, and is served on a toasted bun. The sandwich has crunch from the beer batter and flaky fish in the filet itself.

Hardee's and Carl's Jr are offering a "2 for $7" deal on the sandwiches, meaning customers can get two sandwiches for the price of one. The sandwiches are also available as a part of a combo meal including fries and drinks, the prices of which may vary by choice of menu items and locations.

Pricing and availability vary by location, so customers can ask for details at their nearest Hardee's or Carl's Jr location or the respective app or website. The Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich deals are also available for pickup and delivery via digital platforms.

More about Lent 2025

Lent 2025 started with Ash Wednesday on March 5, 2025, and will end on April 15, 2025, leading up to Easter Sunday 2025. This 40-day period of prayer and reflection is observed by many Christians worldwide as a time of spiritual discipline. A key aspect of Lent is sacrifice, and many choose to do this through dietary sacrifice.

Lent-friendly foods typically exclude beef, pork, and chicken but fish and other seafood are allowed. Since many people abstain from eating red meat and poultry, the focus of many food establishments shifts to seafood and plant-based food items. Seafood is especially popular for people who do not follow vegetarian diets but are also following Lent.

As the demand for Lent-friendly foods increases during the February to April period, more food chains introduce seafood-based items, such as sandwiches and seafood platters. The limited edition menu items in this list offer a choice of budget-friendly Lent items as long as supplies last.

