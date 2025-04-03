What is the viral $7 Sprouts Smoothie the internet is calling an Erewhon dupe? All you need to know

Erewhon has a wide range of Instagrammable smoothies, including Hailey Bieber's $17 Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, and the $19 Coconut Cloud, which is popular for its bright blue color. These smoothies, packed with ingredients such as blue spirulina and collagen are priced a little higher than usual, but remain popular on social media.

Ad

However, Sprouts Farmers Market has come up with a more affordable option for fans. The Tropical Glowgetter Smoothie, priced at $6.99, is a dupe for the Coconut Cloud smoothie, according to Food and Wine. Available at select Sprouts locations, this budget-friendly Instagrammable smoothie features blue spirulina, just like Erwhon's Coconut Cloud.

More about the $7 Sprouts Smoothie the internet is calling an Erewhon dupe

Sprouts Farmers Market is known for offering fresh and organic produce at competitive prices, like the Tropical Glowgetter Smoothie. The 20-ounce Sprouts smoothie is made with six ingredients.

Ad

The Tropical Glowgetter Smoothie has banana as the base, along with pineapple, unsweetened coconut milk, organic agave for added sweetness without sugar spikes, collagen, and blue spirulina for the blue color.

Ad

The smoothie is dairy-free, uses natural sweeteners, and is packed full of nutrients.

The banana base gives the smoothies a creamy texture. The pineapple adds flavors. Unsweetened coconut milk, a dairy-free alternative, adds richness, with the touch of coconut bringing in some tropical flavors along with the pineapple.

The smoothie is only available for a limited time.

More about Erewhon's Coconut Cloud

While both smoothies share some of the main ingredients, Erewhon's Coconut Cloud has a list of 20 ingredients, including avocado and almond butter, which have higher fat contents. As a result, the Coconut Cloud is likely to be thicker and creamier than the Tropical Glowgetter.

Ad

The Coconut Cloud is made with almond milk, pineapple, banana, avocado, almond butter, vanilla collagen, coconut cream, blue spirulina, and vanilla stevia as a sweetener. Similar to the Tropical Glowgetter, the Coconut Cloud is sold in 20-ounce servings, and is also dairy-free as it uses almond milk and coconut cream instead of dairy-based products for creaminess.

Ad

Some experts, including Allyson Brigham, MS, RDN, talked about the differences between the two smoothies in a March 30, 2025 article by Food and Wine, saying:

“The Erewhon Coconut Cloud Smoothie and Sprouts’ version have many of the same healthy ingredients in common. However, they differ slightly in their inclusion of healthy fats. The choice mainly comes down to the value of the quality of the ingredients, inclusion of healthy fats, and how much that benefits the individual customer.”

Ad

The Tropical Glowgetter is like getting Erewhon's popular Coconut Cloud smoothie at a more affordable price point. While the Sprouts Tropical Glowgetter is lower in calories and healthy fats, it shares many of the same ingredients as Erewhon's $19 Coconut Cloud smoothie.

The $7 Tropical Glowgetter is not available at all Sprouts Farmers Markets locations, so customers can check ahead at their nearest store via the store's app or website to confirm availability.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback