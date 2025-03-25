5 extremely expensive grocery items at Erewhon

Erewhon Market, a luxury grocery store in Los Angeles, is known for its high prices and celebrity clientele. It offers a curated selection of gourmet and organic products, but its steep pricing has sparked controversy online.

Erewhon Market sells more than just groceries—it offers a luxury lifestyle for wellness enthusiasts and influencers. Its high prices reflect a commitment to premium quality.

Here is a list of five extremely expensive grocery items available at Erewhon and what makes them so special.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Erewhon's most luxurious grocery items

1) Japanese Strawberries from Kyoto

Price– $19.99 Each

One of the most expensive items at the grocery store are these Japanese strawberries sourced straight from Kyoto, each priced at $19.99. These strawberries are grown under controlled situations and handpicked when fully ripped, unlike regular strawberries.

The cultivation process, temperature regulation and careful handling ensures the high quality of the berries. Their rare nature and delicate flavor make them a hit for fruit connoisseurs.

2) Cactus Plant Flea Market Smoothie

Price– $22

The luxury grocery store is also known for its celebrity and brand collaborations. Erewhon and Cactus Plant Flea Market curated this vibrant smoothie, priced at $22.

It features a blend of multiple ingredients like Blue Majik, mango, and matcha, to create a bright and flavorful drink, the beverage is packed with nutrients and antioxidants.

3) Organic Coconut Turmeric Chicken Tenders

Price – $26 Per Pound

Healthy turmeric chicken tenders (Image via Getty)

The Organic Coconut Turmeric Chicken Tenders consist of organic chicken coated in a mix of coconut flakes and turmeric, providing a crunch from coconut and warmth from the spice.

The chicken used is free-range and organic and fried in rice bran oil making it a healthier alternative. The in house preparation and lengthy process contribute to their hefty price.

4) Masa Tortilla Chips

Price – $12

The beef tallow tortilla chips (Image via Getty)

Made by the brand Masa, the tortilla chips are fried in beef tallow instead of regular cooking oil. the cooking method adds deep savory flavor along with a crispy texture.

Combined with premuim ingredients, the tortilla chips are surely a gourmet treat for indidviduals who might find these worth the splurge.

5) Turmeric Tahini Dressing

Price – $18

Priced at $18 per bottle, the Turmeric Tahini Dressing is a golden sauce with a blend of ginger, maple syrup, tahini, and turmeric.

Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties while Tahini (sesame seed paste) adds a nutty texture to the dressing. Made with organic and cold press ingredients, the dressing can be used over salads, roasted vegetables, and rice bowls.

The price of quality and exclusivity

Erewhon market has managed to position itself more than a grocery store, while some may question the idea of spending $12 for tortilla chips and $22 for a smoothie, for Erewhon's loyal customers these prices are a statement of luxury.

The brand remains an iconic destination for those who are willing to pay for premium, nutrient-dense, and carefully crafted products.

