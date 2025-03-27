Califia Farms launches new line of Creamy Refreshers: Flavors, price, and more details explored

Califia Farms Creamy Refreshers debuted a new line of dairy-free coconut and fruit beverages on March 26, 2025, offering four tropical-inspired flavors. The drinks combine coconut cream with real fruit juice and contain nearly 60% less sugar than leading fruit juices. It aligns with the growing consumer demand for mindful indulgences, as per PR Newswire.

The Creamy Refreshers are available at major retailers like Albertsons, Target, and Kroger. It will also be featured at Coachella's 818 Outpost during Weekend 1, hosted by Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

The launch marks Califia Farms' return to its fruity roots, celebrating 15 years of plant-based innovation. Priced at $5.99 per bottle, these creamy refreshers cater to Gen Z and millennials seeking low-sugar, Instagram-worthy beverages.

What's in Califia Farms Creamy Refreshers

Less sugar, more flavor: Califia’s juice market shake-up (Image via Califia Farms)

The Creamy Refreshers come in four flavors:

Strawberry Creme: A blend of real strawberry juice and coconut cream (9g of sugar per serving).

Key Lime Colada: Mixes real key lime juice with coconut cream (8g sugar).

Piña Colada: Combines real pineapple juice and coconut cream (9g sugar).

Orange Creme: Pairs real orange juice with coconut cream (10g sugar).

All varieties are soy-free, gluten-free, and made with simple plant-based ingredients. Designed to be served over ice, they aim to replicate the experience of "a vacation in every sip," as per the brand's press release via PR Newswire.

Availability and pricing

Califia Farms Creamy Refreshers are sold nationwide at Albertsons, Target, and Kroger for $5.99 per 48-ounce bottle. During Coachella's first weekend (April 11–13), they'll be available at the 818 Outpost, a pop-up hosted by 818 Tequila. The brand plans to expand to additional retailers later in 2025.

Market context and consumer trends

The U.S. juice market is projected to reach $3.35 billion in 2025, with 57% of consumers purchasing juices in the past year, as per a report by Statista. Nearly two-thirds of people drink juice weekly, and the majority of purchases are made by Gen Z and millennials, according to Innova Market Insights report. Califia Farms targets this demographic by emphasizing sugar reduction—a key trend.

Suzanne Ginestro, Califia's CMO, said that these refreshers reflect the brand's commitment to "mindful indulgences," balancing taste with health-conscious ingredients. The CMO stated in a press release dated March 26, 2025:

"Over the last 15 years, Califia Farms has loved experimenting with the endless possibilities of plants. Creamy Refreshers is a perfect example of how that innovation unlocked something new, delicious, and fresh. Today's consumer embraces mindful indulgences, and we're proud to bring a new little sweet treat to retail shelves."

Califia Farms' brand evolution

Califia Farms is famous for almond milk, oat milk, and barista-ready products (Image via Instagram/@califiafarms)

Founded in 2010, Califia Farms is known for almond milk, oat milk, and barista-ready products. These new launches expand its portfolio, revisiting its early focus on fruit-based drinks. The company also emphasizes sustainability, using recycled plastic bottles and partnering with organic almond growers, as per the press release.

Califia Farms Creamy Refreshers offer a lower-sugar alternative in the booming juice market, available now at major retailers and Coachella's 818 Outpost. With flavors inspired by tropical getaways and a focus on plant-based simplicity, the drinks aim to capture health-conscious consumers and social media trends. For updates, follow @califiafarms on social media or visit califiafarms.com.

