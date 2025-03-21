Why was the Target's Favorite Day Cheesecake recalled? Complete issue to know

Dessert Holdings has recalled Target's Favorite Day Cheesecake. This is due to a mislabeling that could potentially lead to an allergic reaction.

Every food and beverage company is required by the authorities to mention all the ingredients used in their product. Moreover, they are sometimes urged to highlight the potential allergens like nuts. However, the affected lot of Target's Favorite Day Cheesecake doesn't include pecans in its label.

Pecan is a kind of a tree nut and is a potential allergen. As per the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tree nuts are part of their nine major food allergens. Hence, companies are required to mention them on their packs.

Affected batches of Target's Favorite Day Cheesecake

The affected products were sold in Target stores between February 14, 2025 and March 7, 2025 in California, Florida, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas. It came in a clear plastic clam shell and customers can identify the recalled products by checking the pack for:

Lot Code: 25028A1 000039133

UPC Code: 0 85239 09690 1

Firstly, customers who don't have a tree nut or a pecan allergy are safe to consume the product. The cheesecake is safe for them.

However, customers, who are allergic and have this product, are urged to not consume it and discard it immediately or contact the company for a full refund. They can contact Target Guest Relations at (800) 444-0680. They can also reach out to Dessert Holdings at (720) 766-9060 or [email protected] from Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm MT.

Customers, who are allergic and have consumed the product, are urged to visit a medical practitioner immediately.

How did the mislabeling get identified?

Dessert Holdings' press release revealed that a customer complained about the mislabeling regarding the pecans. The statement read (via PR Newswire):

"On 3/14/2025, the firm received a customer complaint that the product contained pecans, but the product label did not declare pecans. This issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted. No illnesses have been reported to date."

There has been no reported case of any illness caused by the product as of yet.

A look at some other recent FDA recalls

There have been multiple cases of recalls in recent weeks and months by either the company or the FDA itself. Let's take a look at some of them:

Del Monte's Green Beans recall

Del Monte recently recalled nearly 200,000 cans of green beans due to possible contamination of a foreign product. The recall was announced in February 2025 but it is still ongoing. FDA issued it as a Class II recall, that specifies:

"a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Hot Ones Hot Sauce recall

Karma Sauce Company recently recalled around 50,000 bottles of its Hot Ones-branded Los Calientes Hot Sauce. This is due to a potential contamination but the exact nature is unknown.

Customers who might have purchased the affected product can contact the retailers or the company for a full refund. It has affected the 5-ounce, 1-gallon and 5-gallon bottles sold between February 14 and March 7.

There have been many such recalls in recent years, ranging from independent brands to products from retailers like Target, Costco, etc.

