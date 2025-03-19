FDA recalls almost 200,000 cans of Green Beans: Reasons, locations, and more details explored

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given a Class II notice to Del Monte's recall of cans of Green Beans. Around 200,000 cans have been recalled due to potential contamination.

Del Monte announced a voluntary recall of nearly 200,000 cans of its target brand Good & Gather Cut Green Beans. The renowned food production and distribution company announced the recall last month but it is still ongoing. While the specifics are unknown, it was done because of potential presence of a foreign object.

FDA issues Del Monte's recall Class II notice

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall notice in March 2025 on Del Monte's recall, labeling it Class II. The notice mentioned the potential presence of a "foreign object" in the product. However, the specifics of what the product might be are still unclear.

A Class II recall is the second-most severe level on FDA's rankings. It specifies (via All Recipes):

"a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Customers who might have consumed the product are urged to be mindful of their digestive or overall health. If any signs of discomfort or illness occur, they are urged to visit health professionals.

How to recognize the recalled product?

The recalled product is named 'Good & Gather Cut Green Beans' from Del Monte. These cans were sold in Target stores in 21 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Exactly 197,808 cans have been affected and are being recalled. Each can's net weight is 14.5 oz (411 grams) with the Best Use label of 28 October, 2026. It's UPC code is 0 85239-11628 9 and Lot number is 7AA 418507. It was distributed by Target Corporation, Minneapolis, MN 55403.

Neither Target nor Del Monte have provided any statement or update on what to do with the recalled product. However, FDA generally advises to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a potential refund.

FDA recently announced recall of New Age International's Enoki Mushrooms

New Age International's Enoki Mushrooms were recently recalled due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The recall was announced by FDA on March 11. Listeria monocytogenes can cause Listerosis that can be really harmful for consumers. It can even be fatal for vulnerable individuals like children, pregnant women, and people over 65.

New Age International has announced a recall of 200g packages of Daily Veggies Enoki mushrooms from South Korea. Their official statement of the product description reads:

"The recalled product comes in a clear plastic package printed with yellow and green ink declaring Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom Product of Korea Net Wt. 200g (7.05oz) and marked with UPC code 8809159458890 on the back label. This recall includes all lots."

Customers who might have consumed the product are urged to be vigilant of their health and see medical professionals if needed. Others who might have purchased the product are urged to either discard it or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

Customers can also contact New Age International at 718-808-1018 between 9am and 2pm from Monday to Friday for further details. As per the company, no case of ill health from these mushrooms has been reported so far.

