Girl Scouts accused of selling cookies containing pesticides in new class-action lawsuit: All you need to know 

Girl Scouts are facing a class-action lawsuit alleging that their cookies contain pesticides and heavy metals, including lead and glyphosate. The suit, filed in New York on March 10, 2025, claims that testing by advocacy groups GMO Science and Moms Across America found contaminants in 100% of sampled cookies.

The plaintiff is seeking $5 million from Girl Scouts and their manufacturers ABC Bakers and Ferrero USA’s Little Brownie Bakers, arguing that the products pose health risks.

Girl Scouts have denied the allegations, stating their cookies comply with FDA and EPA safety standards. They attribute trace metal levels to natural soil presence and emphasize glyphosate’s widespread agricultural use. The lawsuit hinges on a disputed December 2024 report, which flagged Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties for high toxin levels.

The Girl Scouts lawsuit cites a 2024 study on contaminants

Article on Moms Across America website with details about the study (Image via Moms Across America)

The class-action lawsuit references a December 2024 report by GMO Science and Moms Across America. It tested 11 types of Girl Scouts cookies from California, Iowa, and Louisiana, from a total of 25 boxes. According to the study, all cookies contained at least four of five heavy metals: aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury.

Peanut Butter Patties showed elevated lead levels, while Thin Mints had the highest glyphosate concentrations. The plaintiff argues these findings violate consumer protection laws, as the cookies are marketed as safe and sold by children.

Specific cookies named in contamination claims

The cookie flavors mentioned in the lawsuit (Image via Girl Scouts)

Testing allegedly identified Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs) as having lead levels, which is approximately half the EPA’s recommended threshold for children’s candy (100 parts per billion). Thin Mints contained glyphosate, an herbicide that the EPA considers safe in regulated amounts.

The study also claimed that 76% of cookies exceeded EPA cadmium limits for drinking water, although the FDA does not enforce such standards for food. Other items tested include Adventurefuls, Samoas, and Lemon-Ups, all allegedly containing trace metals.

Girl Scouts defends compliance with safety regulations

In a February 6 statement, the cookie brand asserted that its cookies met FDA and EPA guidelines, noting that metals occur naturally in soil and that glyphosate is common in agriculture. They emphasized that no additives introduce toxins, and cited third-party audits, confirming safety. The statement claimed:

"The health and safety of Girl Scouts and cookie customers is our top priority. Rest assured: Girl Scout Cookies are safe to consume... Girl Scout Cookies are made with ingredients that adhere to food safety standards set by the FDA and other relevant authorities."

ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, the manufacturers, have not publicly commented beyond the cookie company's response.

Regulators and experts weigh in on risk levels

Food And Drug Administration Headquarters In Maryland (Image via Getty)

The FDA and USDA permit trace pesticide and metal residues in foods, provided they are below harmful thresholds. Forbes noted the study compared cookie contaminants to EPA water standards, which do not apply to food.

While the EPA does not regulate lead in most foods, the FDA monitors levels through its Total Diet Study. Experts caution that chronic exposure to low-level toxins—not single servings—poses health risks, a nuance the lawsuit’s claims may overlook.

Social media amplifies concerns despite unclear risks

TikTok videos falsely claiming an FDA recall of Girl Scout cookies went viral in early 2025, though no such recall occurred, as per Forbes. The misinformation surge pressured the brand to address safety concerns publicly. Legal analysts suggest the case’s outcome may hinge on proving intentional deception or provable harm, both challenging under current food labeling laws.

The lawsuit against Girl Scouts underscores growing consumer scrutiny of food safety and labeling. While the allegations rely on contested interpretations of toxin thresholds, the case could influence future regulatory debates. For now, the cookie company maintains that its cookies are safe, leaving courts to assess the validity of the plaintiff's claims.

