New Age International announces recall of enoki mushrooms: Reasons and more details explored

New Age International has announced a recall of enoki mushrooms sold under the Daily Veggies label. The FDA announced the recall on March 11 and subsequently published it as a public advisory on its website on March 12. The recalled Daily Veggies enoki mushrooms were sold to wholesalers in New York, from where they were distributed to other locations.

A possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes prompted this recall. This pathogen poses significant health risks, particularly to vulnerable populations. However, according to the announcement, there have been no reported cases associated with these mushrooms thus far.

The company announcement has provided the contact information for customers with queries.

This recall of enoki mushrooms comes after Listeria contamination was found in samples

New Age International, based in Brooklyn, is the distributor of the Daily Veggies enoki mushrooms. The brand has announced a recall of enoki mushrooms from Korea, sold in 200g packages, after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes in samples collected from a store in West Virginia.

The samples were collected on January 14, 2025, and were further examined by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, which confirmed the pathogen's presence. The official announcement describes the recalled product in the following words:

"The recalled product comes in a clear plastic package printed with yellow and green ink declaring Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom Product of Korea Net Wt. 200g (7.05oz) and marked with UPC code 8809159458890 on the back label. This recall includes all lots."

What is Listeria, and how risky is it?

The infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes is known as listeriosis. It is a foodborne infection that can have some serious, sometimes fatal, repercussions. People above 65 years of age, pregnant women, children, or people with low immunity are particularly at more risk.

The symptoms of listeria infection consist of nausea, vomiting, high fever, headache, muscle ache, stiffness, and diarrhea. Realizing the gravity of the situation, the brand has announced the recall of enoki mushrooms.

What do customers need to do?

Those who have purchased a Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom 200g pack and haven't consumed it yet should immediately destroy the packet and dispose of it safely. Also, customers can get a full refund on returning the pack from the point of sale.

Customers with doubts regarding the refund or this recall of enoki mushrooms can contact the brand at 718-808-1018. The inquiry, however, can be made only Monday to Friday between 9 am and 2 pm. If anyone experiences the above symptoms after consuming these mushrooms, they should immediately consult a medical practitioner.

This is not the first time there has been a recall of enoki mushrooms

Enoki mushrooms are long, white mushrooms with slender stems, commonly used in Asian cuisines. These popular mushrooms are usually imported from Asian countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. However, within the last few years, news about a recall of enoki mushrooms has become quite common. Many brands had to recall their enoki mushrooms due to the same Listeria threat.

The FDA is actively investigating the source of the frequent Listeria contamination in these mushrooms. Meanwhile, consumers need to take precautions by keeping them in separate compartments, avoiding eating them raw, and washing their hands properly after touching them.

