La Roche Posay recall list: All you need to know amid risk of elevated Benzene levels 

Skincare brand La Roche Posay has recalled its Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment blemish cream due to the risk of the carcinogen benzene. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on Tuesday to alert consumers. After testing 95 different acne treatment products containing benzoyl peroxide, the FDA discovered only a few that required recall.

Over 90% of the samples tested had very low levels of benzene, and in some products, the potential cancer-causing agent was not even detected. La Roche Posay was among the companies that needed to recall their acne treatment products due to benzene contamination.

The lot number listed on the FDA's website for the brand's Effaclar Duo acne product is MYX46W. These products expire in April of this year.

A spokesperson for the skincare brand informed ABC News about the voluntary removal of its affected products from retail businesses, emphasizing that they prioritize product safety above all else:

"While our Effaclar Duo Acne Spot Treatment has a long-standing history of safe and effective use, recent testing revealed minimal traces of benzene in one lot of the product. Although these trace levels do not pose a safety risk, we are committed to upholding the highest quality standards."

The spokesperson mentioned that the recall also allowed the brand to launch a new Effaclar Duo formula, which was developed in 2024. The new product will be available for purchase soon.

FDA advises consumers to get rid of affected products past their expiration date amid recall

Six out of the ninety-five products examined by the FDA showed the presence of "elevated levels of benzene."

Alongside La Roche Posay's Effaclar Duo acne cream, Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser and Tinted Acne Treatment Cream, SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion, Proactiv's Skin Smoothing Exfoliator, and Emergency Blemish Relief Cream with Benzoyl Peroxide 5% were also included on the FDA alert list.

According to ABC News, Proactive's manufacturer, Alchemee LLC, is offering refunds or replacements to customers who already purchased the affected products.

Walgreens also informed the outlet about its commitment to adhering to FDA guidelines, stating that their suppliers voluntarily recalled a "limited number of units." Walgreens emphasized that this initiative was taken out of caution to ensure customer safety.

Although the FDA explained that the likelihood of developing cancer from daily use of these products with high levels of benzene is very low, it was noted:

"Some of these six products are approaching their expiration dates and recommends consumers check their products and throw away products that are beyond their expiration date."

However, exposure to low levels of benzene over an extended period can disrupt the formation of blood cells, potentially leading to leukemia or other hematologic disorders.

