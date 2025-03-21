Why did the FDA announce recall on 400 gallons of Hot Ones Hot Sauce? Reasons explored

The FDA has announced the recall of around 400 gallons of Hot Ones Hot Sauce. These Hot Ones-branded sauces are produced by Karma Sauce Company LLC and are known as Los Calientes brand.

Karma Sauce Company has grown on to become one of the most popular sauce brands in the United States. It produces numerous sauces, including hot sauce, of high quality and flavor. It also produces the sauces used on the popular show 'Hot Ones' where the interviewer and the guests taste chicken wings with varied hot sauces.

One of their most popular sauces is the Los Calientes. However, the company has had to recall around 400 gallons of this Hot Ones Hot Sauce due to potential contamination.

Details of recall of Hot Ones Hot Sauce explored

The FDA has issued a Class II rating on the recall of Hot Ones Hot Sauce by Karma Sauce Company due to potential contamination by a foreign product. Over 50,000 bottles have been affected that includes two flavors of the Los Calientes Sauce - Rojo and Verde.

The recall was issued last month but it's still ongoing. FDA's notice read (via Metro):

"Foreign objects, such as plastic in food products, can pose risks including choking, mouth or throat injury, or gastrointestinal discomfort if ingested.

"While the Class II classification suggests any health effects would likely be minor and temporary, consumers experiencing symptoms such as irritation, pain, or digestive issues after consuming these hot sauces should seek medical attention promptly."

The affected products include the 5-gallon, 1-gallon, and 5-ounce sizes of the sauce and were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Ohio.

How to identify the recalled product?

You can identify the affected Hot Ones Hot Sauce bottles through their best buy dates and UPC codes. They are as follows:

Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde Hot Sauce 5-Gallon Bucket

UPC: 8-51444-00803-5

Best-By Date: Feb. 7, 2028

Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde Hot Sauce 1-Gallon Jug

UPC: 8-51444-00803-5

Best-By Dates: Feb. 3, 2028; Feb. 4, 2028; and Feb. 7, 2028

Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde Hot Sauce 5-Ounce Bottles

UPC: 8-51444-00803-5

Best-By Dates: Dec. 18, 2027; Dec. 19, 2027; Feb. 3, 2028; Feb. 4, 2028; Feb. 5, 2028; Feb. 6, 2028; Feb. 7, 2028; Feb. 11, 2028; Feb. 12, 2028; and Feb. 13, 2028

Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo Hot Sauce 1-Gallon Jug

UPC: 8-51444-00810-03

Best-By Date: Feb. 7, 2028

Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo Hot Sauce 5-Ounce Bottles

UPC: 8-51444-00810-03

Best-By Date: Feb. 10, 2028

What to do if you have the recalled product?

Normal customers are most likely expected to have the 5-ounce bottle only as the bigger bottles are generally used in restaurants or the Hot Ones show. Regardless, if you have any affected product, discard it immediately or ask for a refund from the seller.

If it was puchased online through Hot Ones' retail partner Heatonist, customers can contact [email protected] for a refund or other details.

About Karma Sauce Company

The company produces numerous sauces and is especially renowned for its Hot Ones hot sauce. Karma Sauce Company grows most of its own ingredients, especially peppers, as its website reads:

"We prep all our products in our own micro factory and grow most of our own veggies (especially peppers) on the Karma Sauce Farm. Most everything else comes from within 50 miles. We keep our eye on quality every step of the way. All of our award winning products are gluten-free, wheat-free, soy-free, dairy-free and preservative-free."

Aside from sauces, it also produces spice rubs and even some merchandise.

