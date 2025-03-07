Zambos and Tajín team up to launch new line of premium plantain chips: All you need to know

Zambos and Tajín have partnered to introduce Zambos with Tajín premium plantain chips, combining Zambos' crispy plantain base with Tajín's signature chile-lime seasoning. It is now available at major U.S. retailers and online, aiming to deliver a "bold, zesty taste." Luis Alberto Weddle, Zambos' Category Manager of Snacks Yummies, called the collaboration a celebration of Latin American flavors in a press release on February 27.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tajín's Director of Alliances, Haydee Fernandez, highlighted its versatility for social gatherings. The chips feature Tajín Clásico's blend of mild chiles, lime, and sea salt, coating Zambos' plantain chips sourced from Caribbean Coast-grown plantains. This marks Zambos' latest expansion in the U.S. market, leveraging Tajín's global presence across 65+ countries.

Crunch Meets Zest: A Latin Snack Collaboration of Zambos and Tajín

Plantain Chips Reimagined: Chile-Lime Edition (Image via Zambos)

Zambos with Tajín plantain chips are crafted using Zambos' traditional recipe—thinly sliced plantains fried to a crisp—then dusted with Tajín's iconic seasoning. Zambos and Tajín's collaboration results in a tangy, slightly spicy snack with 0g trans fat per serving.

Ad

The Zambos and Tajín collaboration emphasizes authenticity, with Zambos sourcing plantains from the Caribbean Coast and Tajín maintaining its original chile-lime formula since 1985. Weddle described the pairing as perfect in an official press release on February 27, 2025, targeting consumers seeking bold, Latin-inspired flavors, saying:

"We're beyond excited to team up with Tajín to bring this unique flavor to life. This collaboration reflects our commitment to creating snacks that celebrate the vibrant flavors of Latin America."

Ad

He continued:

"Zambos decided to make magic by combining the exquisite flavor of its iconic premium plantain chips with the bold and sensational flavor of Tajín to create a whole new experience. We're confident fans will love THE PERFECT DUO of Zambos Tajín Flavored Plantain Chips as their new go-to snack."

Collaboration strategy and market goals

Ad

Ad

For Zambos, the Zambos and Tajín partnership reinforces its U.S. expansion strategy following its Central American dominance. As a Honduran brand with 50+ years in snacks, Zambos aims to position itself as a premium player in the plantain chip category.

Tajín, already a household name in the U.S. for its seasonings, expands its reach into the salty snack aisle through this collab. Fernandez noted Tajín's goal of bringing their signature flavor in innovative formats in an official press release on February 27, 2025, saying:

Ad

"At Tajín, we're always looking for new ways to bring our signature flavor to fans. This snack is perfect for any occasion, whether it's a gathering with friends or simply enjoying a flavorful bite."

Availability and brand backgrounds

The premium plantain chips are available nationwide now (Image via Zambos)

Zambos with Tajín chips are sold nationwide at major retailers and online, like Amazon. Zambos' parent company, Snacks Yummies, operates in the U.S., Central America, and the Dominican Republic, while Tajín's U.S. headquarters in Houston manages its North American distribution.

Ad

Zambos' plantain chips have been a staple in Latin American markets since 1973, with the brand entering the U.S. in recent years. Tajín, founded in 1985, became a U.S. pantry staple after its 1993 debut and now dominates the chile-lime seasoning category.

The Zambos and Tajín collaboration merges two heritage brands to capitalize on the intersection of nostalgia and innovation in the snack industry. By blending Zambos' crunchy texture with Tajín's zesty kick, the product caters to adventurous eaters and Latin food enthusiasts alike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback