What does Chile mean in AAVE slang? Memes erupt as Nancy Mace challenges Jasmine Crockett to "take it outside" amid debate 

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace seemingly challenged Representative Jasmine Crockett to take their argument outside, during the Tuesday, January 14 House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.

This comes after the duo got into odds while discussing civil and transgender rights. Crockett has since taken to X to seemingly respond to the heated moment. During the meeting intended to approve the rules for the House panel and introduce new members, chaos ensued when Jasmine Crockett questioned Nancy Mace’s views on transgender rights. Crockett said in the hearing:

“Somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now, so she’s gonna keep saying ‘trans, trans, trans’ so that people will feel threatened and child, listen—”

Mace immediately interjected to say:

“I am no child! Do not call me a child. I am a grown woman.... If you want to take it outside."

As Mace later took to X to defend herself by saying that she did not intend to cause physical harm to anybody, Jasmine Crockett took to the social networking site to say:

“Chile…”

For those uninitiated, the African American Vernacular English word 'Chile' refers to “child,” as per The Grio's March 2021 report. The publication defines it as "A phonetic spelling of child, representing dialectal speech of the Southern United States." To further elaborate, X user @dareadinrainbow explained on the social networking site:

“It’s used to speak to someone in a condescending or patronizing manner. And used when someone does something questionable.”

Netizens have since taken to X to react to the two women getting into a heated argument. Comments online said:

“I would’ve took it outside but you have more strength than me lmao,” a netizen told Crockett online.

“LET THE COMMIES HIT THE GROUND,” another X user said.

After the two women began to fight during the heating, committee chairman James Comer called the committee back to order. Netizens continue to take sides with either of the women online with those in favor of Crockett commenting:

“That is not a fight Nancy wants. I’ll guarantee that,” an internet user said.

“Nancy Mace wants to cash me outside with Jasmine? Very professional, what a [clown emoji] She just proved Jasmine right,” an X user said.

Some netizens also sided with Mace, with comments online reading:

“Nancy Mace is holding the line against the left’s assaults on women and little girls,” an X user said.

“Hold the line! We’re all behind you,” a platform user said.

Rep. Nancy Mace takes to X to clarify her behavior in the Committee Hearing after clash with Rep. Jasmine Crockett goes viral online

On January 14, Nancy Mace later took to the social networking site to state that she wanted to take the conversation “off the floor” to have a “more constructive conversation” regarding women’s rights. She added on X:

“At no point was there any intention of causing harm to anyone… I will not be bullied into submission, I will not be called names by my colleagues like I was today, I will not be belittled, or invalidated especially as a r*pe survivor.”

As mentioned prior, the argument between the two started as the House discussed the civil rights subcommittee’s reinstitution. During the same, Mace accused Democrats of failing to protect women’s rights because they were in support of transgender people.

As Mace claimed in the hearing that Democrats were making women feel “unsafe in this country,” Crockett stated that Mace was fantasizing about a non-existent threat from trans people.

The discussion in the hearing comes after the House passed a ban on transgender athletes competing in women’s and girl’s sports in schools. The House also threatened to pull funding from those institutions that refused to comply.

