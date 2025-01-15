"Oil in that spray can, oil in those glasses" — Netizens react to Just Stop Oil activists vandalizing Charles Darwin's grave with spray paint

A vandalism act conducted by a couple of Just Stop Oil protestors has been going viral on social media. On Monday, January 13, a video clip from London's Westminster Abbey was uploaded on X. In the video, two middle-aged women were recorded spray painting Charles Darwin's grave, writing "1.5 is dead" on it.

Following this, one of the women - wearing white t-shirts with "Just Stop Oil" printed on them - started speaking:

"2024 was the hottest year on record. We've already passed through the 1.5 degrees that was supposed to keep us safe. Millions are being displaced, California is on fire, and three-quarters of all wildlife has disappeared since the 1970s."

The other woman continued:

"This is Darwin's grave. He would be turning in his grave if he knew that we were in the middle of the sixth great extinction. Our government plans to bring us to three degrees of warming. This will destroy everything we love. World leaders must stop burning oil, gas, and coal by 2030."

The two women then sat down next to the grave, as the clip ended. The tweet has since received 3.9 million views and 12K likes. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"Oil in that spray can, oil in those glasses, oil in that watch band, oil in those earrings, oil in the body soap they used, oil in color of that ink on those shirts, oil in those shoes... They have no clue what stopping oil would do to them."

Some netizens asked why the vandalizers hadn't been arrested yet.

"So it’s ok for these guys to vandalize a grave because of something they believe but it’s not ok for that kid to peel out over a lgbtq mural in the street? Is it Jan 20 yet?" - commented an X user.

"1.5 is dead? What the heck does that even mean? If you’re doing this to make a point, at least make your point." - replied another.

"And .. why are they not arrested? Is it acceptable to trash public property?" - posted a third one.

Meanwhile, others expressed their surprise at why no one had tried to stop them.

"Yet nobody ever tries to stop them before they complete their task. This is approved and sanctioned activity by most European governments. If Europeans don’t care about their history and art and culture, why should I?" - wrote a fourth user.

"Are they using aerosol paint? Very bad for the environment" - replied a fifth one.

"That's in Westminster Abbey. How'd those clowns get inside with spray paint??? There are guards all over that place, how were they allowed to do that???? - added a sixth netizen.

The Just Stop Oil activists were arrested for criminal damage

After the Just Stop Oil protestors vandalized Charles Darwin's grave in Westminster Abbey on Monday, the Met Police told BBC that two women were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Meanwhile, Westminster Abbey told the news outlet that it was taking "immediate action" to clean the memorial.

Among those who were arrested were Alyson Lee - a 66-year-old retired teaching assistant from Derby, and Di Bligh - a 77-year-old former chief executive of Reading Council from Rode, Just Stop Oil confirmed to BBC.

Lee, a Just Stop Oil protestor, told a PA news agency:

"We are trying to get the government to act on climate change. They are not doing enough."

Meanwhile, Bligh said:

"We've done this because there's no hope for the world, really. We've done it on Darwin's grave specifically because he would be turning in that grave because of the sixth mass extinction taking place now."

According to the official website of the Just Stop Oil organization, Alyson Lee and Di Bligh aren't the only protestors who are currently behind bars. Overall, 20 of their protestors are in prison for their alleged efforts to "limit climate catastrophe."

