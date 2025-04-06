Hudsonville Ice Cream introduces 6 new flavors: All you need to know

Hudsonville Ice Cream has rolled out its new ice cream collection for the summer of 2025. The family-owned business unveiled the new flavors through a social media post on Instagram. Besides, the brand released a press note on April 3, providing details of the new drops.

The new flavors include Mint Deer Traxx, Coffee Chip, Peach Cobbler, and Tropical Twist. Apart from that, two bars, Traverse City Cherry Fudge and Brownie Batter Cookie Dough, also join the collection.

Interested buyers can get these new flavors from Kroger, Meijer, Food City, and other select grocery outlets. At Meijer, the 48 oz. tubs and the 4-bar packs are available for $3.99; prices may vary at other stores.

Hudsonville Ice Cream's Tropical Twist flavor is a seasonal, limited-edition drop

Hudsonville Ice Cream has been making ice cream for almost a century, and the brand takes pride in offering the "real ice cream." The product portfolio of the label is simplified with 26 core flavors and some rotational seasonal flavors. For the 2025 summer, the label brings six new offerings.

Although the official launch took place on April 3, some shoppers were able to spot these bars at Kroger's as early as late January 2025. Nonetheless, these six offerings are now available at a variety of stores.

Flavor details of the new Hudsonville Ice Cream collection

The new ice cream additions by the brand include three all-season flavors, one seasonal summer limited-time flavor, and two bars; these are:

Mint Deer Traxx : This is a new minty flavor joining the original and caramel counterparts of Deer Traxx's lineup of the brand. It is a blend of sweet mint ice cream and thick fudge loaded with mint-filled cups.

: This is a new minty flavor joining the original and caramel counterparts of Deer Traxx's lineup of the brand. It is a blend of sweet mint ice cream and thick fudge loaded with mint-filled cups. Coffee Chip : This flavor is a mix of classic coffee-flavored ice cream stuffed with dark chocolate chips.

: This flavor is a mix of classic coffee-flavored ice cream stuffed with dark chocolate chips. Peach Cobbler : This new addition offers a fruity punch. It is a peach-flavored ice cream loaded with real peach pieces and further topped with crunchy oatmeal crumbles.

: This new addition offers a fruity punch. It is a peach-flavored ice cream loaded with real peach pieces and further topped with crunchy oatmeal crumbles. Tropical Twist: This product is a limited-time offering that will be available through the summer. This tropical flavor delight is made from the sherbet of strawberry, orange, and mango.

In addition to these flavors in family-sized packs, Hudsonville Ice Cream also brings two new ice cream bars:

Traverse City Cherry Fudge : This Michigan-inspired ice cream bar is made with a mixture of creamy amaretto ice cream and sweet cherry chunks. A thick fudge ripple extending from the center adds the flavor as well as appeal to the bar.

: This Michigan-inspired ice cream bar is made with a mixture of creamy amaretto ice cream and sweet cherry chunks. A thick fudge ripple extending from the center adds the flavor as well as appeal to the bar. Brownie Batter Cookie Dough: This novelty bar is prepared using the brownie batter ice cream, which is stuffed with pieces of brownie and cookie dough.

The ice cream bars are available in a pack of 4, where each bar weighs 69 g or 2.4 oz.

Hudsonville Ice Cream pranked netizens on April 1

The ice cream label joined the group of labels pulling tricks on its fans. On April Fool's Day, the brand shared a post on Instagram featuring bite-sized tubs. The caption of the post read:

"For those moments when you deserve a little treat 😌 New Hudsonville Minis, a bite-sized carton for a tiny taste of your favorite flavors."

Many were able to spot the lie instantly; however, fans showed their interest in any such offering by the brand.

Apart from family-sized tubs and bars from Hudsonville Ice Cream, people can also try 7 flavors of extra-indulgent pints and 11 flavors in Little Debbie pints.

