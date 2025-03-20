Graeter's Banana Chocolate Chip ice cream makes a comeback: All you need to know

Graeter's is bringing back its beloved Banana Chocolate Chip ice cream. Moreover, it is becoming a permanent addition to the lineup.

Ad

Graeter's is the oldest family-owned and operated ice cream chain in the United States of America, having been founded in 1870. It has grown on to become one of the most popular chains in the country and features some of fans' favorite flavors. One of them is the Banana Chocolate Chip ice cream.

The company is now bringing the flavor back amidst popular demand.

Return of Graeter's Banana Chocolate Chip flavor explored

The company releases the Banana Chocolate Chip flavor every summer in July for a limited time only. The flavor has been in the lineup for decades now and has become a fan favorite.

Ad

This ice cream features a banana ice cream base that is topped with Graeter's signature chocolate chips. It is made with a special French pot process, a handcrafted technique that helps produce ultra-creamy ice cream.

Announcing the return of the beloved flavor, a member of the brand's founding family, Bob Graeter, said (via All Recipes):

"It tastes like a chocolate-dipped banana in a scoop. It also happens to be my daughter’s favorite flavor!"

Ad

While it only used to be released in July every year, this time the banana chocolate chip flavor has been released in mid-March. Moreover, it has been confirmed that the much-beloved flavor will become a permanent addition to the lineup.

How have fans reacted to Banana Chocolate Chip becoming a permanent flavor?

Fans online are excited to see their favorite ice cream becoming available all year round. They expressed their reactions on Graeter's X (formerly Twitter) post.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan commented:

"The best free agency news so far!"

"I wouldn’t mind a sample pint or three of this…," another tweeted.

"Yay!!! See ya this weekend," another wrote.

Fair to say, the banana chocolate chip flavor is one of the most popular ice creams in the US.

When Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce reacted to Graeter's unusual ice cream flavor

While the brand's banana chocolate chip ice cream is universally loved, it released a flavor earlier this year that divided opinion. Graeter's collaborated with Skyline Chili to release a Skyline Chili ice cream. It features an ice cream base mixed with Skyline Chili's spice mix and topped with crunchy oyster cracker bits.

Ad

It divided opinion among fans and also star brothers Travis and Jason Kelce. Travis, the tight end for Kansas City Chiefs, didn't like the idea and said on the New Heights podcast in January this year:

“This is so disgusting.” He added that Graeter’s Black Raspberry Chip ice cream is it's "one good flavor."

Meanwhile, his brother Jason, former footballer for Philadelphia Eagles, was eager to try it and said:

Ad

“I’m a sucker for these stupid, new food-item things. I always go to Taco Bell and get like their Dorito-shell whatever and it tastes terrible all the time. But I’ve got higher expectations for Graeter’s.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jason and Travis Kelce's favorite ice creams

The brothers also spoke about their favorite ice cream flavors on their New Heights podcast. Jason said about his favorite flavor:

“Cold Stone Creamery and getting the cake batter ice cream with some brownie in there…then I’d have them drizzle the caramel and chocolate on there.”

Ad

Travis Kelce agreed with his brother. When talking about making a Mount Rushmore of ice cream flavors, they named butter pecan, cookies & cream, and Graeter's black raspberry chip.

Also Read: Breyers x Good Humor’s new Strawberry Shortcake: Availability and details explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback