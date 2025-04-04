All you need to know about Butterfinger's new Salted Caramel Bar

The renowned candy bar label, Butterfinger, has introduced its much-awaited Salted Caramel Bar. The new bar has the same crunch, but the salted caramel replaces the chocolate outer layer. The brand teased the arrival of this new bar with a post on Instagram a week back.

The brand announced the release of its limited-time Salted Caramel Bar on social media and in an official press note on April 2. Available until June 2025, the 1.9 oz bar costs $1.34 at Walmart and can be found at major retailers across the US.

Butterfinger collaborates with The Hive to offer two menu items made with the new salted caramel bar

Butterfinger has launched a limited-time Salted Caramel Bar, a twist on its classic chocolate and peanut butter treat. The brand teased the release on Instagram, and food blogger @snackgator revealed details the next day. Users later spotted the bars at Walmart. On April 2, the brand officially announced the launch.

In the released press note, the statement of the VP of Marketing for the Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate portfolio, Neal Finkler, reads:

"With Salted Caramel Butterfinger, we're blending two of America's favorite flavors in a way that celebrates our classic Butterfinger bar while delivering something new. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Butterfinger, with even more innovation coming soon. We look forward to delivering more unique flavor experiences."

The label has also teased fans with a possible surprise for fans in an Instagram post featuring the new bar. The caption of the post read:

"Perfection takes time, but with a treat this good, can you blame us? Tag a bestie below you want to try the new bar with and we might surprise you!"

The limited-time salted caramel bar is a sweet and salty take on the classic bar. The brand claims that it has the same peanut butter core and offers the same crispiness and crunch.

Butterfinger joined hands with The Hive to offer salted caramel desserts

To mark this launch special, the candy label has partnered with the coffee and bakeshop The Hive. The duo offers a salted caramel and peanut butter flavored cinnamon roll made with the new bar and the Salted Caramel Butterfinger Flavored Latte.

The new additions are available from April 4, 2025, at the Jersey City and Hoboken stores of The Hive. However, candy enthusiasts from all corners of the US can try this Cinnamon Roll by ordering through Goldbelly. The 12-pack of these rolls costs $134.95 on Goldbelly. These new additions are only available till the end of this month.

Fans are excited about the new salted caramel bar. Candy lovers can stock up on this limited-time bar before it leaves the store shelves in June. Those who enjoy salted caramel flavor may also give a try to the limited-time cinnamon roll and latte.

