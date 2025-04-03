Pillsbury introduces new Mini Soft Baked Cinnamon Roll Cookies: All you need to know

Pillsbury Cookie Dough made baking easy, and in 2021, they introduced ready-to-eat Soft Baked cookies. Now, they've expanded the lineup with new mini soft baked cinnamon roll cookies.

Ad

The label has introduced this new cookie flavor secretly without any announcement. The exact launch date is unclear; nevertheless, these are available for purchase at select stores. The 10-count pack comes for $6.12 at Walmart, whereas the 28-count pack costs $11.82 at Sam's Club. Prices may vary at different retailers.

Pillsbury's new Mini Soft Baked Cinnamon Roll Cookies come with an icing drizzle

Ad

Serving its customers for more than a century, Pillsbury has become a household name when it comes to baking mixes or cake frostings. Although ready-to-bake is the focus area of the label, its baked cookies also met with positive reviews. The brand has now treated fans with a new cookie offering its iconic Cinnamon Roll flavor.

In a report, AllRecipes stated that the brand confirmed its official launch in June. However, food Instagrammer @snackgator posted a week ago that these cookies would hit shelves within a couple of weeks. Pillsbury, on the other hand, surprised cookie lovers with an early release, as several food influencers have already spotted them in stores and shared the details.

Ad

The brand unveiled Cinnamon Toast Crunch cookies last year and has now offered a soft-baked variety. The brand's description of the new Mini Soft Baked Cinnamon Roll Cookies reads:

"Pillsbury Soft Baked Mini Cinnamon Roll Cookies are made with a blend of butter and shortening for the perfect soft baked texture. All the flavor and goodness you expect from Pillsbury cookie dough in a ready to eat cookie. Bring the flavor of Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls you know and love to your pantry. Each cookie is topped with an icing drizzle."

Ad

The 10-count bundle packs individual 1-oz portable snack pouches, making them enjoyable on the go. Apart from these flavors, other popular options offered by the brand are:

Mini Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip and Funfetti Mini Soft Baked Cookies

Mini Funfetti Soft Baked Cookies

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mini Soft-Baked Cookies

Lucky Charms Mini Soft Baked Cookies

Mini Double Chocolate Soft Baked Cookies

Pillsbury Minecraft cookies are here

Ad

In its ready-to-bake cookies range, the brand has added a cookie with video game nostalgia. The limited-time Minecraft cookies are finally here. Popular food sleuths like @snackolator posted about these themed cookies in January of this year.

The cookies were expected to hit the stores in April, but the brand introduced them to aisles a little early, and fans are already trying them. The sugar cookies feature the shape of Minecraft blocks and tools and come in a 20-count pack. This limited-time offering is available for purchase on Instacart for delivery.

Ad

Also Read: Popeyes introduces limited-time Pickle Menu: 5 new items, availability, and more details explored

Cookie lovers have a myriad of options to savor; however, for those who always love to bake by themselves, the brand has even more options. The brand has also listed a recipe for cinnamon roll cookies, in case baking enthusiasts like to take matters into their own hands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback