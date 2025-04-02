Pillsbury introduces 4 new whipped frostings: Price, flavors, and more details explored

Pillsbury has expanded its cake frosting lineup with a new whipped frosting range. The brand has introduced four whipped frostings, three of which come in the brand's signature flavors: Buttercream, Chocolate, and Strawberry Delight. However, the Sweet Cream flavor is a fresh twist offered by the brand. The new frosting range is a light and fluffy version of creamy cake frostings.

On March 31, the company announced the new addition through an official press release. Pillsbury Whipped Frosting comes in 12-oz packs and costs $1.96. Currently, these are available only at Walmart; however, soon, the product will hit the aisles of other retailers as well.

Pillsbury Whipped Frosting packs are ideal for frosting up to 24 cupcakes

The more than century-old baking label has now introduced another item for DIY bakers. The brand already offers a myriad of cake frosting options and has further expanded the basket with four new whipped frostings, lighter and fluffier versions of its signature frostings.

While announcing the launch of four whipped frostings, the chief operations officer at Hometown Food Company (the company that has the Pillsbury US rights), Dan Anglemyer, said:

"Pillsbury Baking™ has been making life sweeter for over 100 years, and now we're whipping up even more fun. Our new Whipped Frostings bring a light, fluffy twist to classic flavors—perfect for topping, swirling, and spreading joy on every bite!"

The four whipped frostings include:

Whipped Chocolate Frosting

Whipped Buttercream Frosting

Whipped Sweet Cream Frosting

Strawberry Delight Frosting

The baking brand introduced the sweet cream flavor, which is reminiscent of the creamy sweet cream topping found in coffee shops' snack cakes. The other three flavors were already part of Pillsbury's Creamy Supreme Frosting lineup. Before this launch, the brand's whipped frosting options included vanilla and Funfetti vanilla frosting.

As mentioned above, customers can grab it from Walmart in 12-ounce tubs. According to the brand, a single tub can frost up to 24 cupcakes.

There is a chance to win a Pillsbury Funfetti cake package

In other news, Funfetti, the sub-label of Pillsbury, is doing a giveaway of party-in-a-box, which comes with Funfetti Celebrations Cake Mix and Funfetti Frosting. In this giveaway, five lucky winners will get a pack of two cake mixes and two frostings.

How to participate in this?

To participate in this Funfetti giveaway, one needs to:

Follow the Instagram page of Funfetti.

Like and save the post mentioning this giveaway.

The last step is to tag a friend in the post's comments section.

One comment tag is considered one entry. The average retail value of the prize is $25, and the giveaway is valid until April 4, 2025, at midnight ET. It is only valid for US citizens.

Moreover, the brand has consistently posted Easter dessert recipes on its Instagram page. Apart from Easter, the brand has shared easy-to-make recipes for every occasion. Interested enthusiasts can find these recipes on the brand's official website and social media handles.

