Hershey's introduces new Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored candy: All you need to know

Hershey's is collaborating with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to release a new flavor of its Kisses. The new product will be available for a limited time in spring 2025.

The renowned chocolate and confectionery brand is known for introducing innovations, new products, and collaborations. It is now doing it again with one of the most beloved cereal products. This new flavor was, incidentally, leaked earlier this year.

Hershey's Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored Kisses

This new flavor sees a combination of sweet white creme with swirls of cinnamon sugar and graham-flavored cookie bits. It provides a delicious blend of creaminess and crunch with the best of both worlds.

Introducing the new product, Katie DeCapria, The Hershey Company's senior brand manager, said (via PR Newswire):

"Unexpected crossovers are having a moment, and we're delivering a Hershey's Kisses flavor combo no one saw coming — but everyone will want to try. Hershey's Kisses have always been a go-to for sweet moments, and now, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ flavor will make memories even more unforgettable."

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored Kisses are available in 9-ounce bags at major retailers across the nation. However, they are only here for a limited time only with the end date unspecified.

Hershey's set to launch coffee-inspired candies

The chocolate and confectionery company is set to launch two new candies inspired by the flavors of coffee. These will bring two beloved coffee drinks into candy form. They are:

Caramel Macchiato Nuggets - These feature a milk chocolate base with vanilla and espresso wrapped in a chocolate layer.

Cafe Espresso Nuggets - These feature dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate to provide the bitterness from an espresso.

Both these candies will be available from May 2025 for a limited time only.

Hershey's introduced new cake bites and frozen fruit flavors earlier this year

In February 2025, the brand introduced three new flavors of delicious cake bites and also added a new flavor to its frozen fruit lineup. These are exclusively available at Walmart stores across the country.

The frozen cake bites feature Hershey's famous chocolate cake in the middle, and are available in three different flavors:

Chocolate Cake Bites - This features chocolate cake covered in a shell of milk chocolate that is topped with white creme.

Chocolate Caramel Brownie Cake Bites - This features a chocolate brownie that has been encased in a caramel-flavored coating and is topped with milk chocolate drizzle.

Cookies 'n Cream Cake Bites - This features chocolate cake encased in white creme and topped with crunchy chocolate cookie bits.

In terms of the frozen fruit, Hershey's has introduced a new banana-flavored frozen fruit. This has slices of frozen banana dipped in caramel sauce and encased in a frozen milk chocolate coating.

The frozen fruit lineup also has flavors like cookies 'n creme strawberries, cookies 'n creme bananas, white creme & milk chocolate blueberries, and more.

The Hershey Company continues to bring exciting products and collaborations for its fans. Founded in 1894 in Pennsylvania by Milton S. Hershey, it is known for its chocolates and all products related to it. It has also expanded over the years with other sub-brands like Reese's and Twizzlers.

