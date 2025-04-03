Fritos brings back its Queso Flavor Twists: Price, availability, and more details explored

Fritos, the sub-brand of Frito-Lay, is well known for its crispy corn snacks. Unlike other snack labels, Fritos offers a very select range of offerings. And for its Twists, the brand has Honey BBQ as a permanent offering. However, the label has now brought back its queso-flavored Twists. Originally introduced in 2023 as an LTO, these quickly disappeared from the snack aisle.

These Fritos twists are now available at different retail stores, officially joining the Twists lineup as a second option after the Honey BBQ flavor. The 9.25 oz pack is available for delivery on Instacart and Snacks.com at $5.89. Snack hunters may also find these in 32 oz packs and in smaller 3.375 oz packs, with expected prices of $10.62 and $2.69, respectively.

Fritos' new Twists contain cheddar cheese and Queso seasoning

For over 80 years, the company has been offering corn chips with various flavors. Apart from the chips, the brand also has corn scoops and twists in its product portfolio. However, the company has often offered a limited number of flavors that are liked by its customers.

At times, the chips' label also excites fans with some limited-time flavors, and one such offering was queso-flavored chips. These were first spotted in 2023, and snack enthusiasts loved them. Last time, they appeared in an Instagram post during the ACM Awards 2024.

Fritos was one of the sponsors of the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, and on May 22, 2024, it posted a picture on Instagram featuring a pack of Queso Twists. The caption of the post reads:

"Still thinking about everything our Fritos Flavor Twists Queso saw at the 2024 ACMs."

In the comments, a fan inquired about their availability, to which the brand replied that these were limited-time snacks and are no longer available. However, some snack lovers were able to get it in 2024 as well, as there are some reviews on YouTube and Amazon dated back to mid-2024.

Nonetheless, months later, the queso-flavored Twists have hit the shelves of stores once again, accompanying the Honey BBQ Twists.

Other details about Fritos Queso-flavored Twists

These twisted snacks are made with corn, cheddar cheese, queso seasoning, spices, and other ingredients to add flavor. A single 1-oz serving of these chips packs 160 calories and has zero trans fat. These are currently available at major retailers across the US.

Other popular snacks from the brand

Apart from some limited-time flavors like Yellowstone Ranch and the Qeuso, the chips label has the following popular permanent offerings:

Original Corn Chips

Scoops! Corn Chips

Scoops! Spicy Jalapeño Corn Chips

Lightly Salted Corn Chips

Flavor Twists Honey BBQ Flavored Corn Chips

Chili Cheese Flavored Corn Chips

Flamin’ Hot Flavored Corn Chips

The following dips are also included in the company's basket:

Original Bean Dip

Mild Cheddar Cheese Dip

Hot Bean Dip

Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip

Last year, in collaboration with Jack Link's, the brand introduced flavored meat offerings. The sub-label of Frito-Lay often posts various recipes using these snacks on its social media handles and its website.

Snack lovers who want to try these queso-flavored twists should visit their nearby stores soon or order on Instacart, as these may get sold out soon.

