Dunkin' introduces 3 new items to its Spring Menu: Easter special, availability, and more details explored

Dunkin', the American multinational coffee and doughnut company, is celebrating the spring season with three new items on the menu. The brand unveiled its Spring Menu 2025 on March 5, 2025, and customers can now enjoy a new beverage, a new doughnut, and the special seasonal Munchkins bucket in an all-new Easter-themed Spring flavor.

Customers can get these new offerings starting April 2, 2025. Notably, the quick-service restaurant chain's updated spring menu is available at all U.S. locations.

Dunkin' updated Spring Menu explored

On April 2, 2025, Dunkin' introduced its fans to the second part of its Spring Menu 2025 on the social media platform Instagram. Sharing a carousel of images of the all-new offerings, the brand wrote:

“lowkey our cutest items yet”

Here are the three new items that the brand has added to its spring menu:

Arctic Cherry Dunkin Energy: The brand has expanded its energy drinks lineup with the addition of the Arctic Cherry Dunkin Energy. A fizzy beverage, this drink contains vitamins, minerals, and caffeine from guarana. Notably, it is the first cherry-flavored energy drink from the coffee chains.

Cotton Candy Specialty Donut: The American multinational coffee and doughnut company has added a new Cotton Candy Specialty Donut to its spring menu. Filled with a blue cotton candy-flavored creme in the center, this donut is topped with bright pink icing and blue sprinkles.

Easter-themed Spring Munchkins Bucket: Filled with an assortment of 50 doughnut holes, the new bucket features an Easter design with decorated eggs. It features an all-new Blueberry Sprinkle Munchkin flavor that is topped with bright blue sprinkles.

Availability

Fans can enjoy the three all-new spring menu items starting April 2, 2025, from locations nationwide. Notably, the spring menu will only be available for a limited time. Customers can enjoy the spring menu at all U.S. locations.

Dunkin's full lineup of the Spring Menu 2025

The American multinational coffee and doughnut company initially introduced its Spring Menu 2025 on March 5, 2025, featuring several drinks and savory treats. The items that have been made available to customers for nearly a month now include:

Dunkalatte: Available hot or iced, Dunkalatte is the company's first-ever coffee milk latte. A caffeinated beverage, it is comprised of espresso shots and coffee-flavored milk.

Pistachio Coffee: A returning item, the Pistachio Coffee first debuted in 2018. It features a pistachio swirl that is served with cream.

Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso: The Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso features brown sugar, an espresso shot, and oat milk.

Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher: Made with either green tea or lemonade, the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher is a returning item from last year's spring menu. This vibrant red fruity drink features notes of raspberry and watermelon fruit.

Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders: Made with pretzel-style King's Hawaiian Slider Buns, this savory treat features black forest ham, honey mustard spread, and Swiss cheese.

Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer: The Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer is made with a flaky croissant that is stuffed with chicken, cheese, and crispy bacon.

Sweet Black Pepper Bacon: A returning menu item, the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon features bacon that is seasoned with brown sugar and black pepper.

About Dunkin'

Dunkin' is a quick-service restaurant chain famously known for its offering of donuts, coffee, and other baked goods. It was founded by William Rosenberg in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The restaurant was initially named "Open Kettle" in 1948 before being renamed to Dunkin' Donuts in 1950. Now the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, according to the brand's website, it also has over 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets.

Customers can enjoy the Spring Menu 2025 at the brand's U.S. locations for a limited time.

